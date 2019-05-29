Share

No home entertainment setup is complete without a soundbar and 4K TV, and now’s your chance to score both on the cheap. That’s because Walmart has wiped $70 off the Vizio SmartCast 38 soundbar and $220 off a 60-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV.

This Vizio SmartCast 38 comes bundled with a sleek, lightweight wireless subwoofer that’s capable of producing bass as deep as 50Hz — which is low enough to bring the profound footsteps of an intruder creeping down the stairs in a horror flick to life.

Vizio SmartCast 38″ SB3831-D:

There’s also a Chromecast Audio built in, opening up the door to a Sonos-like music-streaming experience that utilizes Wi-Fi to stream audio from a host of different services, including Amazon Music Unlimited, Google Play Music, and Spotify.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Vizio worked with Dolby and DTS to fine-tune the drivers (the cumulative name for all the loudspeakers) found on the SmartCast 38″ SB3831-D in order to make sure it’s equipped to handle Dolby- and DTS-encoded content.

All in all, the Vizio SmartCast 38″ SB3831-D delivers an immersive listening experience that’s bound to breathe fresh life into any entertainment setup — whether it’s to spruce up a movie night, or fuel the music for a party, it won’t disappoint at $130.

Why not add a 4K TV to the mix?

If improving your viewing station is your main aim, you ought to pair the soundbar with a 4K TV — if you don’t already have one, that is. There are a number of fantastic options on sale right now, so there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

In fact, if you’re searching for a new television, Walmart has also slashed $220 off the price of a 60-inch Vizio 4K TV. Even after pairing that with the Vizio SmartCast soundbar on sale, that’s still a total saving of $150 — and that’s nothing to scoff at.

The TV itself is armed with all the usual features you’d expect to find on a 4K television, like multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail from low-light scenes, and a Spacial Scaling Engine for spinning HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

60-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV:

