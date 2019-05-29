Digital Trends
Deals

Looking for a 4K TV and soundbar? Walmart has a fantastic deal for you

Josh Levenson
By
vizio 4k tv soundbar deal walmart smartcast

No home entertainment setup is complete without a soundbar and 4K TV, and now’s your chance to score both on the cheap. That’s because Walmart has wiped $70 off the Vizio SmartCast 38 soundbar and $220 off a 60-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV.

This Vizio SmartCast 38 comes bundled with a sleek, lightweight wireless subwoofer that’s capable of producing bass as deep as 50Hz — which is low enough to bring the profound footsteps of an intruder creeping down the stairs in a horror flick to life.

Vizio SmartCast 38″ SB3831-D:

There’s also a Chromecast Audio built in, opening up the door to a Sonos-like music-streaming experience that utilizes Wi-Fi to stream audio from a host of different services, including Amazon Music Unlimited, Google Play Music, and Spotify.

And as if that wasn’t enough, Vizio worked with Dolby and DTS to fine-tune the drivers (the cumulative name for all the loudspeakers) found on the SmartCast 38″ SB3831-D in order to make sure it’s equipped to handle Dolby- and DTS-encoded content.

All in all, the Vizio SmartCast 38″ SB3831-D delivers an immersive listening experience that’s bound to breathe fresh life into any entertainment setup — whether it’s to spruce up a movie night, or fuel the music for a party, it won’t disappoint at $130.

Why not add a 4K TV to the mix?

If improving your viewing station is your main aim, you ought to pair the soundbar with a 4K TV — if you don’t already have one, that is. There are a number of fantastic options on sale right now, so there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

In fact, if you’re searching for a new television, Walmart has also slashed $220 off the price of a 60-inch Vizio 4K TV. Even after pairing that with the Vizio SmartCast soundbar on sale, that’s still a total saving of $150 — and that’s nothing to scoff at.

The TV itself is armed with all the usual features you’d expect to find on a 4K television, like multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail from low-light scenes, and a Spacial Scaling Engine for spinning HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD.

60-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV:

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
walmart ps4 dualshock 4 controller memorial day sale wirelss
Deals

PS4 Dualshock 4 wireless controllers get Memorial Day price cuts from Walmart

The standard black PS4 controller is what usually comes with the console itself, but if you want to add something a bit more customized your gaming experience, Walmart is offering a wide variety of colorful DualShock 4 controllers at…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Touchscreen in laptop mode— Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Deals

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is $420 off for Memorial Day

If you love ThinkPads and want a 2-in-1 laptop, then the X1 Yoga is the one for you. The second-gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga is on sale for a particularly juicy discount of $420 right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
xbox one s all-digital edition
Buying Guides

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon shrinks prices on netgear dual band and tri wi fi routers for today orbi whole home mesh ready wifi router 1
Computing

Amazon deals on Netgear Wi-Fi routers cut prices by up to $100 today only

Without consistent Wi-Fi signals throughout your smart home, your internet service speed doesn't matter. If you need better Wi-Fi coverage, Amazon has excellent discounts on Netgear Wi-Fi routers as today's Deals of the Day.
Posted By Bruce Brown
brother dcp l250dw laser printer amazon deal monochrome
Deals

Amazon drops deep discount on multifunctional Brother wireless laser printer

Are you looking for a compact all-in-one wireless laser printer? Amazon has slashed the DCP-L2550DW wireless laser printer and copier by the Brother Company by 20%. Fast and reliable, this multifunction office necessity gets the job done.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
amazon fire tv devices sale stick
Deals

Early Prime Day Deal: Amazon slashes the price on these Fire TV devices and more

Looking to cut the cord? You're in luck — Amazon has slashed the prices of the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Recast, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Toshiba Fire TV Edition to their lowest costs ever.
Posted By Josh Levenson
promo code saves 40 off ring light with stand and phone holder esddi 14inch outer adjustable color temperature 3200k 5600k 5
Photography

This promo code will save you $40 off a Ring Light with stand and phone holder

If you were going to buy one light for still photography, videos, and selfies, a ring light is a wise choice, especially with a great deal. ESDDI's 14-inch Ring Light has a promo code that makes buying this versatile light an easy decision.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sonos trueplay
Deals

Amazon offers $30 gift card when you buy this two-room Sonos Play:1 bundle deal

Amazon is throwing in a free $30 Amazon Gift Card with every Two Room Sonos Play:1 Bundle — and that's an offer that's not to be turned down, dropping the price down to a more enticing $268.
Posted By Josh Levenson
newegg drops price on samung gear s3 smartwatch samsung frontier
Deals

Newegg drops price of on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch by 18%

In the market for a solid smartwatch that works with the iPhone or any Android phone? You can snag one for yourself, as Newegg is offering a special sale on the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch that saves you 42% off the listed price.
Posted By Erryc Sayo
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 4k tv deal 55 inch 55uk6300pue walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Didn't find the bargain 4K TV you were hoping to on Memorial Day? You're in luck — Walmart has knocked $300 off one of LG's latest 55-inch 4K TVs, sending the price tumbling from $700 down to $400.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Lenovo S330 Chromebook
Deals

The 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook laptop gets a $159 price cut

Chromebooks are gaining a lot of ground in the changing landscape of laptop computers. If you're thinking of trying one out, then the 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook is now on sale for just $159 -- almost 50% off its normal price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
logitech crayon stylus for ipad deal retail pdp 1
Deals

Go stylish with your stylus with the Logitech Crayon for iPad, now $50 on Amazon

The Logitech Crayon arose from a collaborative effort with Apple to create an affordable alternative to its Pencil stylus. The Crayon took off among iPad users of all ages, and it's now available on Amazon at its lowest price ever of just…
Posted By William Hank
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen