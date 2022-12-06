 Skip to main content
Get this 50-inch Vizio 4K TV with Disney+, Netflix built in for $298

Paula Beaton
By
Vizio V Series

Imagine watching all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K on a 50-inch screen, from the comfort of your couch. That dream’s about to become reality for less with this deal! This 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is just $298, down from the usual price of $358, saving you $60. You could spend those savings subscribing to some of the best streaming services around to watch on your new TV, or pick up some other home theater accessories in the sales. This is one of the best TV deals around right now, which means it’s going to sell out fast — so if you want it, make sure you grab it now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

From movies to shows, sports to news, everything looks stunning in 4K UHD on this 50-inch TV from Vizio. With Dolby Vision Bright Mode for lifelike colors and deeper blacks, there’s also support for HDR10 and HLG, plus Active Pixel Tuning to auto-adjust contrast levels, ensuring it’s one of the best TVs around. SmartCast, Vizio’s smart TV platform, comes loaded with all your favorite streaming apps, from Netflix to HBO Max, Disney+, and more. You also get Watch Free+, with hundreds of live and on-demand channels, all completely free.

Gamers aren’t left out with this TV either, with AMD FreeSync, Auto Game Mode, and a 48-60fps variable refresh rate, plus an impressive sub-10ms input lag, so you can play everything from the latest FPS games to story-driven games without worrying about missing any of the action. It’s easy to pair Bluetooth headphones with this TV for gaming or late-night Netflix binges, and the voice-enabled remote makes searching for something to watch a cinch. There’s even Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, so you can easily stream content from your Apple or Android device to the big screen. This TV also integrates with Apple Home and Google Assistant to manage compatible smart home devices.

With this deal, you’re getting the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for $298, saving a huge $60 off the regular price of $358, just in time for the holidays. Hurry if you want to bag this bargain, though, as there are no guarantees this deal will still be around tomorrow, and you don’t want to miss out!

