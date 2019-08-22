You won’t find a better deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV than this

Not all that long ago a sizeable 4K TV would have set you back somewhere in the region of $1,500, but now they’re available for less than a quarter of that. Just look at the 65-inch Vizio D-Series. Usually $700, the Chromecast-toting screen-and-speaker contraption is on sale for a mere $480, which can be spread over 10 months at $40 per month — a total savings of $220.

Just like OnePlus is the self-titled flagship killer of the smartphone world, Vizio is the manufacturer slaying behemoths in the television universe — with its 4K TVs offering more smarts than most big-brand models, for a fraction of the price. But like OnePlus had to make some sacrifices to sell its devices for next to nothing, Vizio had to do the same; it’s LED screens don’t compare to the OLED and QLED panels on pedigree flagships, like the LG C9.

But that’s not something the average consumer ought to be concerned about. For most, OLED and QLED are overkill. After all, you don’t need to have the best screen to relax with an episode of a must-see Netflix Original after work or tune into the latest episode of America’s Got Talent with your family on a Saturday night. If that sounds all too familiar, the 65-inch Vizio D-Series is the television for you — not a $2,500 OLED or QLED monster.

While it sits toward the lower end of the shelves, the 65-inch Vizio D-Series doesn’t feel budget at all. It’s equipped with all the basic features you expect to find on any 4K TV worthy of the name, including a Spatial Scaling Engine (or rather, a 4K Upscale Engine) for turning standard HD and Full HD into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and multi-format HDR — HDR10 and HLG, to be specific — for drawing additional detail from supported content.

There’s no storage of material to watch, either. The Vizio D-Series comes with a Chromecast baked in under the hood that’s home to all of the leading on-demand streaming services, which include Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now, and Netflix. There’s also a near-bottomless selection of live alternatives for those looking to cut the cord, such as Hulu Plus Live TV, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV, as well as some more niche offerings, like WWE Network.

All in all, the Vizio D-Series is one of the best budget TVs out there — and that’s when it’s not on sale. For the discounted price of $480, it’s a must-have. We mean, where else can you find a 4K TV with a reputation as strong as the D-Series’ that fuses a 65-inch screen, the oodles of streaming services that come part and parcel with a Chromecast (without the stick itself), and HDR for less than $500? The simple answer is you can’t.

If you’re looking for something a bit smaller, there are a number of other fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL for $230, a 50-inch Vizio for $300, and a 55-inch TCL for $530. And if you’re looking to breathe some high-end luxury into your entertainment setup, there a 43-inch Samsung QLED (not to be confused with OLED) for $650. Just remember: that level of immersion isn’t necessary for the average person.

