As 4K TVs continue to evolve – we witnessed the introduction of Samsung and LG’s MicroLED TV technology – these smart TVs will come at a hefty price. This is especially for sizes that range up to 70 inches. For people who are planning to upgrade to a much bigger TV screen like this Sony 70-Inch 4K TV, you will have to shell out over $1,000. If you’re not willing to let go of such a huge sum but still crave that enormous display, these Vizio 70-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs are your best options. In part of its upcoming Labor Day sale, Walmart has reduced its prices by up to $520, so this is a perfect moment to fulfill your desires.

VIZIO E-SERIES 70-INCH 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV (E70-F3) (2018 MODEL) – $778 (40% OFF)

When putting together superb picture quality and astounding smart innovations at an amazingly low price, you will get the Vizio E70-F3 E-Series 70-Inch 4K Smart TV. This 2018 model has a gorgeous and vivid 4K Ultra HD picture with Dolby Vision HDR capability. You’ll surely enjoy watching your favorite shows as it gives excellent contrast, deep blacks, and surprisingly sharp clarity.

Appreciate every picture in breathtaking detail with over 8-million pixels, and experience fast-paced action scenes like sports and movies with higher motion clarity, thanks to its powerful image processing and quick 120Hz refresh rate. Add its UltraBright 400 feature, and you will see clearly with up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

With four UHD-ready HDMI ports that support the latest standards, you can connect more UHD-enabled devices such as your PS4 Pro and Xbox One S consoles. You can also utilize its USB outlet to play your videos, photos, and music on the big screen straight from your hard drive. Get this TV now at Walmart for $778 or only $76 for 12 months, instead of the usual $1,298, and enjoy a whopping $520 in savings.

VIZIO V-SERIES 70-INCH 4K ULTRA HD SMART LED TV (V705-G3) (2019 MODEL) – $758 (24% OFF)

If you want a slightly lower-priced television compared to the E-Series, the latest model of the Vizio V-Series 70-Inch 4K Smart LED TV is a reliable alternative. You’ll have instant access to popular apps installed on the Vizio Smart TV, which lets you stream all your favorite TV shows, music, and movies in 4K Ultra HD or HDR quality.

Unlike the E-Series, the V705-G3 only has three UHD-ready HDMI ports. However, it already supports the current HDMI standards so you’ll surely be able to connect your game consoles and Blu-Ray players. You’ll have an immersive gaming experience with advanced virtual surround sound of the DTS Studio Sound II built-in speakers.

Take advantage of this great 24%-off deal at Walmart and snatch the Vizio V-Series 70-Inch 4K Smart LED TV for only $758, down from $998. That’s a $240 savings you should not miss on this Labor Day sale.

