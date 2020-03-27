These Samsung, TCL, Vizio 4K TVs are all on sale for less than $500

Every year, movies and TV shows continue to up the ante, and — if you’re going to experience them at their best — so should your home entertainment setup. If you’re stuck at home with minimal funds but don’t want to waste your remaining cash on a subpar television, then you’ve come to the right place. For no more than $500, you can modernize your home theater with terrific 4K TV deals from Vizio, Samsung, and TCL. With these 4K TVs from Dell and Best Buy, it might just be the entertainment industry trying to keep up with your setup next.

50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $300, was $360

If you want a reliable television that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, the Vizio V-Series 4K TV is an excellent choice. The 50-inch display is large enough for the average home theater setup and doesn’t take up too much space. Its HDR screen comes in 3,840 x 2,160 resolution so that you don’t miss a single pixel that pops up on screen, giving you spectacular images in crystal-clear quality and spectacular color. The Vizio V-Series is also pre-built with Dolby Digital speakers with DTS Studio Sound to give each sound that crisp and full power that you’d expect from a cinema. With IPS panels engineered into its display, you can get the best seat in the house from every corner of the room as they’re designed to provide uniform visual quality from whichever angle you choose to watch from.

Unfortunately, though it’s good for watching movies in the dark, it can tend to be a bit bright and can slightly wash out colors. But this shouldn’t be a problem as it’s unnoticeable unless you actively search for it. Because it’s a Smart TV, it also comes with compatibility for virtual assistants and other smart devices, allowing you to manipulate the TV with a wide variety of options such as your mobile device and via simple voice commands. If you want to stick to a budget but want the same experience as a larger 4K TV, then you can’t go wrong with the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, available on Dell for just $300.

55-inch Samsung NU6900 Series 4K TV — $330, was $380

If you’re willing to spend just $30 more than the Vizio V-Series, you can instead opt for the Samsung NU6900 Series 4K TV with more features than you’d know what to do with. This 55-inch display also comes in full 3,840 x 2,160 resolution to give you the full frame-by-frame experience in superb quality that is even further enhanced by the proprietary built-in HDR10+ and PurColor technologies that push color accuracy and fine detail beyond most TVs on the market. No matter what you’re watching, it’ll make you feel as though you’re peering into another dimension that looks just like ours. When it’s time for movie night, feel free to get comfortable anywhere you want to because this TV ensures you don’t miss out on the full cinematic experience even from the back of a room or right beside the screen.

If you have a preference for streaming services, then you’ll be glad to know that the Samsung NU6900 Series has a multitude of all the best streaming sites like Netflix, HBO GO, Disney+, Hulu, and so much more. You have the pick of the litter when it comes to online entertainment and can watch everything at its fullest visual potential. It also uses Dolby Digital Plus to make each sound as realistic and full as possible. If you’re interested in investing in a Samsung 4K TV, then make it this one. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $330, letting you save $50 off its retail price.

65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV — $500, was $700

If you can’t pick between quality or quantity, why not go for a two-for-one deal? TCL’s 5-Series 4K TV is an exceptional buy for the serious cinephile with a taste for polish. The 65-inch screen is the biggest offering on our list, making it the best option if you want to give your home theater the largest TV you can find without going above the $500 threshold. The TV also has a plethora of HDR incompatibilities for every ambient light setting as well as an exclusive iPQ engine that completely eliminates any color inaccuracies, giving you photorealistic visuals in peak 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. Plus, if you’ll be watching broadcasts like scheduled programs and sports shows, the TCL 5-Series also has HLG so that even they get the 4K HDR treatment that they wouldn’t get otherwise.

The TCL 5-Series 4K TV works with Google Assistant and Alexa with the former already built-in. This way, you can forego the remote control because your voice is one thing you can’t lose in your couch. Just like the previous Samsung TV, this TV also comes with a wide range of online streaming services for your viewing pleasure with industry giants like Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and even Pandora and Sling among others. The sound could do better, but if you don’t mind average sound quality or already have a sound system in place, then you can rest assured that you’re getting the best bang for your buck with this. Save up to $200 while it’s currently on sale on Best Buy for just $500.

