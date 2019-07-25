Share



Upright vacuums are useful but they are quite a handful. Thankfully, we have robot vacuums now to make cleaning easier for us. If you are still using your old one, now’s the time to upgrade. Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $180. Automate your cleaning and save $100 with this deal.

Ecovacs made it to our list of best robotic vacuum cleaners for 2019. One of its models, the Deebot N79, debuted successfully in the market, garnering 4.5 stars on Walmart’s consumer reviews. This vacuum bot is sought for its durability, excellent cleaning performance, and affordability.

The Deebot N79 is equipped with dual wide-reach sweepers on both sides, a helix-designed main-brush sweeper, and a remote control. It uses Smart Motion technology to navigate itself in sucking dirt and sweeping surfaces. It vacuums at 1,000 Pa, which is strong enough to get rid of dust, dirt, and microparticles. The smart sensors detect and avoid obstacles, while the anti-collision and anti-drop sensors enable the robot vacuum to move safely along the floors and edges. Along with from its tough cleaning capabilities, buyers have also been impressed that it produces less noise compared to other vacuum cleaners.

Users should be aware that this smart vacuum is not compatible with Alexa and Google Home. However, once connected with a smart app, it can deliver the same cleaning prowess as the Roomba 690 (which costs $100 more).

If you’re in the market for a robot vacuum with more connectivity options, this model’s successor, the Deebot N79S, would be your best choice. But if you’re looking to save some cash while still being able to get a reliable vacuum, you can’t go wrong with the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner. From its usual retail price of $300, it is now available for only $200. Order yours now at a $100 discount on Walmart.

Looking for other smart home deals? Find the best cheap vacuum deals and more from our curated deals page. If you are willing to consider a price range of $250 and higher for a robot vacuum, then be sure to check out our list to find the best vacuum for you.

