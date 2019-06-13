Digital Trends
Walmart cuts more than $300 off the price of this HP desktop and monitor bundle

Bruce Brown
By
walmart cuts more than 300 off price of this hp desktop and monitor bundle pavilion

If you could use a new computer at home or you’re searching for a last minute Father’s Day gift, Walmart just took a huge price cut on a nicely equipped, moderately powerful desktop computer bundle including a 24-inch monitor.

The HP Pavilion model 590-p0033w Desktop computer with Windows 10 Home comes with an eighth-generation 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3-8100 processor with 4GB of SDRAM plus 16GB of Intel Optane memory, a one TB hard drive, a DVD-writer optical drive, and a 23.8-inch diagonal-measure, 1,980 x 1,080 full HD LED monitor. The Optane memory is like a wingman, speeding overall operations by caching the data from frequent and recent work. There’s more to the system, detailed below, but if you’re shopping for a gift for Father’s Day, for a recent grad, or for yourself, this deal can help you save $329.

The HP Pavilion in this bundle has an Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics card. If you’re looking for a computer for competitive gaming, multiple 4K video streaming, engineering, graphics design, or architecture software, you’re going to need to look elsewhere, because this computer with this video card wasn’t built for those applications. The Pavilion is suitable for ordinary home, school, and even small business use, and is more than sufficient for running productivity apps, browsing, watching films and TV shows, and casual to moderate gaming.

You can connect to your network by plugging an Ethernet cable into the 10/100/1000 wired port. The Pavilion also has a single-band Wireless LAN 802.11a/b/g/n/ac adapter on board plus Bluetooth 4.2 M.2.

The Pavilion 590 comes with a wired USB keyboard with volume control and a USB optical mouse. If you decide you’d rather have greater freedom and fewer cables, here’s our latest take on the best wireless keyboard and mouse upgrades.

If you typically use all the USB ports on notebook computers or older desktops, you’ll be pleased to read the Pavilion has nine USB ports including four type 2.0, four type 3.1, and one 3.1 Type-C port.

Normally priced at $699, the HP Pavilion Desktop powered by an Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB RAM and the 24-inch monitor is just $370 during this sale. If you’re looking for a moderately powerful computer for home, school, or small business, this is an excellent opportunity to buy at an attractive price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

