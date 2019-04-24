Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart dropped the Instant Pot LUX60 to its lowest price since Black Friday

Bruce Brown
By

Amazon cut the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart, 6-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker so low, people who already have one Instant Pot may buy this one as a spare. When Digital Trends’ reviewer tested the Instant Pot LUX, she called it “a gateway drug into the pleasures of pressure cooking.”

Instant Pot has LUX models in 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart sizes, each with identical functional properties. The Instant Pot LUX60 is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. While it’s on sale, Amazon is knocking $40 off the LUX60 $99 list price.

amazon instant pot pressure cooker deals lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3
Instant Pot claims the versatile countertop appliance cooks from two to six times faster than conventional methods. Our reviewer said the Instant Pot LUX is an amazing help with quick turnaround when the kids ask, “When’s dinner?” at 6 p.m. and you haven’t defrosted or started anything.

Instant Pot makes a wide range of multifunction pressure cookers with different designs, capacities, and features.  The 6-quart LUX60 is the right size for most families. Pre-programmed functions available with the single press of a button on the cooker’s touch panel adjust temperature, pressure, and time settings. An onboard third-generation microprocessor monitors the settings and makes adjustments as necessary, so the finished dish is the same every time, cooked consistently throughout.

The LUX60’s programmed setting include preparing soup or broth, meat or stew, cake, eggs, saute, rice, multigrain, porridge, steamed, and slow-cooked dishes. You can delay the start time up to 24 hours, and the Instant Pot keeps prepared food warm automatically when it finishes cooking.

Because the Instant Pot LUX60 cooks in a fully sealed container, all the nutritional goodness and flavors remain in the food rather than escaping and heating your kitchen. The stainless steel inner pot is dishwasher safe to simplify cleanup. The LUX60 comes with a soup spoon, rice spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector cup, steaming rack, recipe guide, time table, and user guide, in addition to the inner pot with and lid.

Normally priced at $99, the Instant Pot LUX60 is just $59 during this sale. If you’re in the market for your first pressure cooker, considering a second unit, or searching for a truly useful gift, take advantage of this excellent price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
ring alarm vs nest secure review 1415 1 720x720
Smart Home

Best Buy zaps price on Nest Secure alarm, Nest Cam, and Google Home Mini bundle

Best Buy zapped the price of Nest smart home security Nest Secure Alarm and Nest Cam Outdoor bundle and added a Google Home Mini. Nest Detect sensors watch your home inside and out. Stream Nest Cam video in real-time or view clips later.
Posted By Bruce Brown
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Microsoft deal takes up to $400 off select Surface Book 2 laptops

Microsoft is running a promotion for the Surface Book 2, taking as much as $400 off the price of the laptop at the Microsoft Store. The promotion applies to select 13.5- or 15-inch configurations of the convertible laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple watch tips tricks apps
Mobile

Amazon cuts prices on Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 3 smartwatches

In the market for a new smartwatch? The Apple Watch is the best one, and right now it's a little more affordable than it usually is. The Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 3 are both available at discounted prices straight from…
Posted By Christian de Looper
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 1 900x600 c
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show and Google Home Hub get huge price cuts

If you act today you can get an amazing deal on the first-gen Amazon Echo Show on Woot or the current generation Google Home Hub on Rakuten. The Echo Show works with Alexa and the Google Home Hub with Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for April 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Home Theater

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones get a $93 price cut

Good head-fi is expensive, but a premium set of headphones is worth it. The excellent Bose Quietcomfort 35 Series II is on sale right now from Rakuten with a two-day coupon code that can save you more than 90 bucks.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad pro review 2018 ultrawide 1
Deals

The latest Apple iPad Pros get steep discounts on Amazon

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now, too, for a good discount which can let you score one for as little as $675.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for April 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for April 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
anker pressure washer leaf blower promo code hydroclean
Deals

Anker sale blasts prices on electric pressure washers and leaf blowers

Looking to do a bit of spring cleaning on the exterior of your house, but don't want to break the bank? Now through May 15, you can save an additional $30 on Amazon on either the ROAV by Anker Pressure Washer or Leaf Blower.
Posted By Ed Oswald
dyson am11 pure cool tower air purifier deal sneezing man gettyimages 923681842
Smart Home

The Dyson Pure Cool air purifier fan gets a massive $210 price drop

Allergy season is here in strength, but you don't have to suffer. NewEgg and Rakuten have refurbished Dyson AM11 Pure Cool Tower Purifier Fans for $210 off, less than half the regular price. This unit cools in summer and purifies all year.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Stock Photo of Razer gaming mouse
Computing

Amazon drops deals on Razer, Netgear, and Western Digital PC accessories

Grab these deals while you can: As part of their Deal of the Day promotion, Amazon is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of PC accessories including premium gaming mice, external hard drives, and even Wi-Fi routers.
Posted By Anita George
Mobile

Walmart drops a killer deal on the Apple iPad Mini 4 tablet

The Apple iPad still reigns supreme in the tablet market, and the pint-sized 7.9-inch iPad Mini is the perfect everyday carry companion. Now’s the perfect chance to score a deal on the last-gen iPad Mini 4 before it’s gone for good.
Posted By Lucas Coll