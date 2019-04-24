Share

Amazon cut the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart, 6-in-1 multi-use programmable pressure cooker so low, people who already have one Instant Pot may buy this one as a spare. When Digital Trends’ reviewer tested the Instant Pot LUX, she called it “a gateway drug into the pleasures of pressure cooking.”

Instant Pot has LUX models in 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart sizes, each with identical functional properties. The Instant Pot LUX60 is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer. While it’s on sale, Amazon is knocking $40 off the LUX60 $99 list price.



Instant Pot claims the versatile countertop appliance cooks from two to six times faster than conventional methods. Our reviewer said the Instant Pot LUX is an amazing help with quick turnaround when the kids ask, “When’s dinner?” at 6 p.m. and you haven’t defrosted or started anything.

Instant Pot makes a wide range of multifunction pressure cookers with different designs, capacities, and features. The 6-quart LUX60 is the right size for most families. Pre-programmed functions available with the single press of a button on the cooker’s touch panel adjust temperature, pressure, and time settings. An onboard third-generation microprocessor monitors the settings and makes adjustments as necessary, so the finished dish is the same every time, cooked consistently throughout.

The LUX60’s programmed setting include preparing soup or broth, meat or stew, cake, eggs, saute, rice, multigrain, porridge, steamed, and slow-cooked dishes. You can delay the start time up to 24 hours, and the Instant Pot keeps prepared food warm automatically when it finishes cooking.

Because the Instant Pot LUX60 cooks in a fully sealed container, all the nutritional goodness and flavors remain in the food rather than escaping and heating your kitchen. The stainless steel inner pot is dishwasher safe to simplify cleanup. The LUX60 comes with a soup spoon, rice spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector cup, steaming rack, recipe guide, time table, and user guide, in addition to the inner pot with and lid.

Normally priced at $99, the Instant Pot LUX60 is just $59 during this sale. If you’re in the market for your first pressure cooker, considering a second unit, or searching for a truly useful gift, take advantage of this excellent price.