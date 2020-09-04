  1. Deals
Walmart Labor Day Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

By

Labor Day is so close we can taste the burgers (and sides) off the barbecue. But some retailers, like Walmart, are getting a jump on the big back-to-school and back-to-work holiday. We’re seeing some amazing Labor Day sales in preview, but none like Walmart’s. The big-box retailer is offering amazing discounts in nearly every department, including smart home, outdoor, and home theater. We’ve rounded up all of our top picks over at Walmart.

Walmart Labor Day Gaming Deals

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch $49, was $60
  • Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse$50, was $100
  • Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset$74, was $150
  • Razer BlackWidow Tournament V2 Gaming Keyboard$112, was $140
  • RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair$160, was $190

Walmart Labor Day Smart Home Deals

  • Google Smart Light Starter Kit$45, was $55
  • Google Nest Hub$90, was $149
  • Google Mesh Wi-Fi Router$99, was $129
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2$100, was $199
  • iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum$499, was $799

Walmart Labor Day Home Theater Deals

  • Ktaxon 100-inch Motorized HD Projector Screen$65, was $155
  • VANKYO Leisure 410 LED Projector$76, was $108
  • Powerbeats3 Beats Pop Collection Wireless Earphones$79, was $119
  • Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds$149, was $249
  • Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System$199, was $249

Walmart Labor Outdoor Deals

  • Smoke Hollow 26-inch Vertical Electric Smoker$99, was $149
  • Sun Joe SPX4000 Electric Pressure Washer$159, was $179
  • 28-inch Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table$180, was $200
  • Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge Chair Swing$200, was $282
  • Safavieh Newport Outdoor Modern Chaise Lounge Chair with Cushion$245, was $378

Walmart Labor Day 4K TV Deals

Sony X800H 4K TV
  • Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV$200, was $280
  • Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV$328, was $430
  • VIZIO V-Series 65-inch 4k UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV$468, was $528
  • Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV $598, was $1,117
  • Samsung 58-inch  4K QLED UHD (2160P) Smart TV$788, was $818

