Labor Day is so close we can taste the burgers (and sides) off the barbecue. But some retailers, like Walmart, are getting a jump on the big back-to-school and back-to-work holiday. We’re seeing some amazing Labor Day sales in preview, but none like Walmart’s. The big-box retailer is offering amazing discounts in nearly every department, including smart home, outdoor, and home theater. We’ve rounded up all of our top picks over at Walmart.

See Our Picks at Walmart

Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch — $49 , was $60

— , was $60 Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse — $50 , was $100

— , was $100 Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset — $74 , was $150

— , was $150 Razer BlackWidow Tournament V2 Gaming Keyboard — $112 , was $140

— , was $140 RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair — $160, was $190

See Our Picks at Walmart

Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $45 , was $55

— , was $55 Google Nest Hub — $90 , was $149

— , was $149 Google Mesh Wi-Fi Router — $99 , was $129

— , was $129 Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $100 , was $199

— , was $199 iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $499, was $799

See Our Picks at Walmart

Ktaxon 100-inch Motorized HD Projector Screen — $65 , was $155

— , was $155 VANKYO Leisure 410 LED Projector — $76 , was $108

— , was $108 Powerbeats3 Beats Pop Collection Wireless Earphones — $79 , was $119

— , was $119 Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds — $149 , was $249

— , was $249 Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System — $199, was $249

See Our Picks at Walmart

Smoke Hollow 26-inch Vertical Electric Smoker — $99 , was $149

— , was $149 Sun Joe SPX4000 Electric Pressure Washer — $159 , was $179

— , was $179 28-inch Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table — $180 , was $200

— , was $200 Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge Chair Swing — $200 , was $282

— , was $282 Safavieh Newport Outdoor Modern Chaise Lounge Chair with Cushion — $245, was $378

See Our Picks at Walmart

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV — $200 , was $280

— , was $280 Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV — $328 , was $430

— , was $430 VIZIO V-Series 65-inch 4k UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV — $468 , was $528

— , was $528 Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV — $598 , was $1,117

— , was $1,117 Samsung 58-inch 4K QLED UHD (2160P) Smart TV — $788, was $818

See Our Picks at Walmart

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations