Labor Day is so close we can taste the burgers (and sides) off the barbecue. But some retailers, like Walmart, are getting a jump on the big back-to-school and back-to-work holiday. We’re seeing some amazing Labor Day sales in preview, but none like Walmart’s. The big-box retailer is offering amazing discounts in nearly every department, including smart home, outdoor, and home theater. We’ve rounded up all of our top picks over at Walmart.
Walmart Labor Day Gaming Deals
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch — $49, was $60
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse —$50, was $100
- Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset — $74, was $150
- Razer BlackWidow Tournament V2 Gaming Keyboard — $112, was $140
- RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair — $160, was $190
Walmart Labor Day Smart Home Deals
- Google Smart Light Starter Kit — $45, was $55
- Google Nest Hub — $90, was $149
- Google Mesh Wi-Fi Router — $99, was $129
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $100, was $199
- iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $499, was $799
Walmart Labor Day Home Theater Deals
- Ktaxon 100-inch Motorized HD Projector Screen — $65, was $155
- VANKYO Leisure 410 LED Projector — $76, was $108
- Powerbeats3 Beats Pop Collection Wireless Earphones — $79, was $119
- Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds — $149, was $249
- Bose Solo 5 TV Bluetooth Soundbar System — $199, was $249
Walmart Labor Outdoor Deals
- Smoke Hollow 26-inch Vertical Electric Smoker — $99, was $149
- Sun Joe SPX4000 Electric Pressure Washer — $159, was $179
- 28-inch Matte Black Propane Fire Pit Table — $180, was $200
- Best Choice Products Outdoor Hanging Chaise Lounge Chair Swing— $200, was $282
- Safavieh Newport Outdoor Modern Chaise Lounge Chair with Cushion — $245, was $378
Walmart Labor Day 4K TV Deals
- Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD LED TV — $200, was $280
- Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV — $328, was $430
- VIZIO V-Series 65-inch 4k UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV — $468, was $528
- Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV — $598, was $1,117
- Samsung 58-inch 4K QLED UHD (2160P) Smart TV — $788, was $818
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
