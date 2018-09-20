Walmart takes $380 off the MacBook Air for a limited time

Share

There are a lot of lightweight and portable laptop options on the market today from from brands like Dell, Apple, Acer, and Samsung, but choosing the right one for you can be rather daunting. Buying a laptop, much like buying a car, is all about figuring out what you’re going to use it for. If you have a family of four you’ll be driving around town, you probably don’t want to buy a Ferrari. It’s expensive, impractical, and has way more horsepower than you’re ever going to use. So when all you really need is a solid, dependable laptop that won’t slow you down, a discounted MacBook Air is a great option.

Though normally priced at $900, the 11.6-inch MacBook Air has been discounted to just $520 from Walmart — that’s a $380 discount you don’t see every day. This particular model is a great work companion, assuming you aren’t planning on doing any heavy video editing or Photoshop design. With 128GB of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 4GB of RAM, the MacBook Air is an excellent option for anyone searching for a decent lightweight laptop. Many comparable budget notebooks and Chromebooks on the market right now are great if you’re only planning to browse the web, but if you’re looking for something with a little bit more juice to it, Apple hardware is the way to go.

That $380 discount is nice, but as an added bonus, Walmart is throwing in an extra charger. This is especially useful if you plan on doing a lot of traveling, or will just be moving between the office and home fairly often. Apple chargers have been notorious for being fairly spotty at times, so having an extra one laying around never hurt anyone. There’s always that one person, maybe it’s even been you, who is constantly asking if anyone has a spare MacBook charger — so you know they’re a hot commodity.

Choosing to buy a MacBook over a Dell Notebook or a Chromebook is often a fairly easy decision — assuming you already have a preference. However, if you are looking at similar laptops from other brands and just want the best piece of tech you can find for less than $600, this Apple MacBook Air deal is something you should definitely consider.

See it

Looking for more great stuff? Find MacBook deals, laptop deals, and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.