Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart takes $380 off the MacBook Air for a limited time

Jacob Kienlen
By
cheap macbook deals

There are a lot of lightweight and portable laptop options on the market today from from brands like Dell, Apple, Acer, and Samsung, but choosing the right one for you can be rather daunting. Buying a laptop, much like buying a car, is all about figuring out what you’re going to use it for. If you have a family of four you’ll be driving around town, you probably don’t want to buy a Ferrari. It’s expensive, impractical, and has way more horsepower than you’re ever going to use. So when all you really need is a solid, dependable laptop that won’t slow you down, a discounted MacBook Air is a great option.

Though normally priced at $900, the 11.6-inch MacBook Air has been discounted to just $520 from Walmart — that’s a $380 discount you don’t see every day. This particular model is a great work companion, assuming you aren’t planning on doing any heavy video editing or Photoshop design. With 128GB of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor, and 4GB of RAM, the MacBook Air is an excellent option for anyone searching for a decent lightweight laptop. Many comparable budget notebooks and Chromebooks on the market right now are great if you’re only planning to browse the web, but if you’re looking for something with a little bit more juice to it, Apple hardware is the way to go.

That $380 discount is nice, but as an added bonus, Walmart is throwing in an extra charger. This is especially useful if you plan on doing a lot of traveling, or will just be moving between the office and home fairly often. Apple chargers have been notorious for being fairly spotty at times, so having an extra one laying around never hurt anyone. There’s always that one person, maybe it’s even been you, who is constantly asking if anyone has a spare MacBook charger — so you know they’re a hot commodity.

Choosing to buy a MacBook over a Dell Notebook or a Chromebook is often a fairly easy decision — assuming you already have a preference. However, if you are looking at similar laptops from other brands and just want the best piece of tech you can find for less than $600, this Apple MacBook Air deal is something you should definitely consider.

See it

Looking for more great stuff? Find MacBook deals, laptop deals, and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for September 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

The best Apple Watch deals for September 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Sterling Anton
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for September 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Raspberry Pi Kit
Deals

These Raspberry Pi 3 bundles will cover everyone, from coders to gamers

The Raspberry Pi 3 is a low-budget computing platform capable of doing just about anything. We rounded up a handful of the best Raspberry Pi 3 bundles to get you started on a variety of DIY projects.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
windproof umbrella
Deals

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

The rains have come and they have no mercy. Can your current umbrella handle everything nature can throw at it? Here are 10 of the best windproof umbrella deals available now to help keep you safe and dry.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $1,000 with the best smartphone deals for September 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $1,000.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

The best laptop deals for September 2018

Whether you're getting ready for a new school year, shopping for a special student, or just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going, from discounted MacBooks to an on-the-go gaming PC.
Posted By Lucas Coll
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for September 2018

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new and upcoming triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for September 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature games like Fortnite.
Posted By Lucas Coll