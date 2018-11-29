This Walmart deal gets you a Ninja Professional blender for just $45

Share

There are a lot of different useful kitchen appliances on the market right now. Toasters, microwaves, and Instant Pots are all great things to fill your kitchen with, but when it comes to making soups, sauces, salsas, and smoothies, a blender is your best bet. However, blenders are often seen as more of an extra appliance than an essential part of the kitchen, and for a lot of folks, that may be true. Unless you’re constantly making margaritas and smoothies, your household blender is likely going to spend the majority of its time in one of your cupboards to clear some counter space. Which is why you really shouldn’t be spending hundreds of dollars on a fancy Vitamix blender, especially when you can get this Ninja Professional blender for just $45.

With 900W of professional performance power, an extra large 72-ounce pitcher, and the addition of Total Crushing Technology, the Ninja Professional is a lot of blender for the price. With a lot of cheap blenders, you can end up getting really un-smooth smoothies or margaritas filled with large chunks of ice. This Ninja model has enough power to avoid that altogether. You can crush, blend, puree, and process your favorite foods and drinks to a perfectly smooth consistency. With 3 speeds, it will even crush ice and whole fruits, making it perfect for anyone trying to up their smoothie game before the holiday season. If you’re not using it only to create a healthier lifestyle for yourself, however, you can also make some pretty deliciously creamy milkshakes.

Though this blender is really quite powerful for the price, the real selling point is in the cleanup. As soon as you’re done blending, simply load all of the BPA-free pieces into your dishwasher for hassle-free cleaning. If you’ve ever had to hand-wash a blender before, then you know how helpful this feature can be.

Normally priced at $89, this Ninja blender is just $45 at Walmart right now. This discount is a part of the Walmart Cyber Week sale and won’t last long, so don’t wait to take advantage of these savings.

