Digital Trends
Deals

This Walmart deal gets you a Ninja Professional blender for just $45

Jacob Kienlen
By
walmart ninja professional blender deal

There are a lot of different useful kitchen appliances on the market right now. Toasters, microwaves, and Instant Pots are all great things to fill your kitchen with, but when it comes to making soups, sauces, salsas, and smoothies, a blender is your best bet. However, blenders are often seen as more of an extra appliance than an essential part of the kitchen, and for a lot of folks, that may be true. Unless you’re constantly making margaritas and smoothies, your household blender is likely going to spend the majority of its time in one of your cupboards to clear some counter space. Which is why you really shouldn’t be spending hundreds of dollars on a fancy Vitamix blender, especially when you can get this Ninja Professional blender for just $45.

With 900W of professional performance power, an extra large 72-ounce pitcher, and the addition of Total Crushing Technology, the Ninja Professional is a lot of blender for the price. With a lot of cheap blenders, you can end up getting really un-smooth smoothies or margaritas filled with large chunks of ice. This Ninja model has enough power to avoid that altogether. You can crush, blend, puree, and process your favorite foods and drinks to a perfectly smooth consistency. With 3 speeds, it will even crush ice and whole fruits, making it perfect for anyone trying to up their smoothie game before the holiday season. If you’re not using it only to create a healthier lifestyle for yourself, however, you can also make some pretty deliciously creamy milkshakes.

Though this blender is really quite powerful for the price, the real selling point is in the cleanup. As soon as you’re done blending, simply load all of the BPA-free pieces into your dishwasher for hassle-free cleaning. If you’ve ever had to hand-wash a blender before, then you know how helpful this feature can be.

Normally priced at $89, this Ninja blender is just $45 at Walmart right now. This discount is a part of the Walmart Cyber Week sale and won’t last long, so don’t wait to take advantage of these savings.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our updated Cyber Week deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need
Up Next

Best Cyber Monday Smartwatch Deals
best cheap black friday appliance deals under 25 toaster oven
Deals

The best cheap but awesome Black Friday appliances under $25

If you're in the market for some brand-new appliances this year, there's really no better time than right now to buy. Blenders, slow cookers, mixers, choppers, and many other kitchen gadgets are receiving discounts through Cyber Monday.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Week Deals: Roombas, 4K TVs, and more

We've delved deep into the latest savings from Amazon and have come back to you with the best ones on the market. If you missed Cyber Monday or just don't want to stop your holiday shopping just yet, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant pot max getting new feature
Deals

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals extended

The Instant Pot has brought joy to millions of home chefs all over the world and now is a great time to pick one up since a whole bunch of online retailers are putting the device on sale for Cyber Monday.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
dirt devil vacuum cyber week deal
Deals

Get a $10 vacuum this Cyber Week and finally get around to cleaning

Vacuums aren't the most glamorous gift and they definitely don't fit inside a Christmas stocking, but they're an essential tool that someone you know probably needs. A versatile vacuum helps keep your house clean.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
iRobot Roomba
Deals

The 10 best robot vacuum deals you can grab before Cyber Week ends

We've found the best discounts on robot vacuums from Amazon and Walmart and put them all in one place. These Cyber Week robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $170 on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robotic vacuum cleaners.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
cyber week deals digital trends monday 2018 feature
Deals

Best Cyber Week deals: Echo devices, 4K TVs, and iPads are still on sale

Cyber Week is still going strong, and we've found the best deals. If you missed your chance to save big on Cyber Monday, we've found the deepest discounts on 4K TVs, laptops, Apple Watches, and outdoor gear.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart black friday
Deals

Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals keep on rolling out with more TVs and laptops

Walmart is getting in on the Cyber Monday action with offers on iPhones, gaming consoles, gaming accessories, and lots of other technology items that will be available throughout the day.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
bluesound vs sonos play:1
Deals

Get a free Amazon gift card when you buy select Sonos products during Cyber Week

Sonos makes some of our veryfavorite home theater equipment, and during Cyber Week, you can get a free Amazon gift card worth as much as $50 when you buy select Sonos audio devices.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Cyber Week monitor deals
Deals

Score a new display on the cheap: Cyber Week monitor deals

Black Friday might be over, but the deals are still rolling thanks to Cyber Week. If you're in the market for a new desktop display but missed the Black Friday sales, don't fret: We've got the best Cyber Week monitor deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
cyber monday mattress deals 2018 amazon
Deals

Amazon's Best Cyber Week Deals on TVs, smart home devices, and smartphones

Amazon's Cyber Monday sales extended through the end of the week. The retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes. Fortunately, we can help. We're going to constantly update this page to bring you all the best Amazon…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Tile Mate holiday deals
Deals

Never lose keys again: Tile Mate trackers up to 65 percent off for the holidays

Need to keep tabs on your stuff? Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth item trackers, and the keychain-sized Tile Mate is one of our favorites. Through the entire holiday season, Tile is offering its Mate item tracker for as much as 65…
Posted By Lucas Coll