The biggest news about virtual reality and augmented reality usually comes from the United States. Allbreaker, however, is a Colombian firm making its way into these fields. Founded six years ago, the company operates “under the need to innovate and find differentiating tools,” says Omar Vanegas, its general manager. One of its goals is to expand and have a much greater impact in the U.S.

In an interview for Digital Trends en Español and as part of Hispanic Heritage Month 2020, Vanegas acknowledges that it may not be common for a venture such as Allbreaker to be under the leadership of a publicist, him, and an urban development manager, Laura Correa. But it is precisely this profile that allows them to innovate not only in products but in the way they market them worldwide.

“Starting from the need to do things differently has positioned the company as a leader in technological innovation, mainly in the field of virtual and augmented reality,” Vanegas emphasizes.

The company’s efforts range from the development of a human rights training simulator for the Colombian Air Force to the creation of 3D content for the Bookful application (by the Israeli company Inception), as well as being a development partner of Lenovo and LG, and the creation of the first virtual reality experience that seeks to raise awareness about the care of paramo and dry forest ecosystems in Colombia.

“Allbreaker contributes to having a better country by focusing on the search for projects that not only are innovative but also have a strong impact on society and the environment,” Vanegas says.

On the possibilities opened by virtual reality and augmented reality, the young entrepreneur says that the greatest one is to be able to be where “physically you cannot be” and to have digital replicas in front of you without having to leave home.

And precisely on the international health contingency, he notes that it is time to reactivate the different industries that were affected: “It is time to create virtual experiences that promote electronic commerce, real estate sales and the development of industrial projects, among many other activities.”

Is it possible to innovate locally while having an international impact?

We must be aware that we can create world-class solutions with the region’s talents. However, it is pertinent to understand that the difference between talent in Colombia and other countries, in an era in which we can acquire great knowledge through the internet, is the time dedicated to perfecting one’s skills.

How do you see the innovative landscape in Colombia?

Colombia is the Silicon Valley of Latin America. The processes of innovation and entrepreneurship are getting stronger and are impacting the quality of products and services offered by Colombia.

How does Allbreaker differentiate itself from the competition?

By innovation but, above all, by quality, and when I say quality, I do not only mean the products but the human quality of the people that make up the Allbreaker team.

How many people make up the company?

Among designers, developers, and administrative employees, we are 25 people.

What are the plans for Allbreaker?

Grow, grow, and grow. We have to keep searching for innovative solutions and we have specific objectives, such as keep building knowledge and technical skills to compete globally. Also, we are working to expand to the United States.

What is the future of augmented reality?

I believe that the future will not be so benevolent with virtual reality, due to the high cost of the necessary equipment. But the number of mobile devices ready to work with this technology lowers the entry barriers, and that’s the field for which brands must generate relevant content.

