3 new Game Pass games to play this weekend (July 11-13)

We’re officially in the throes of summer and, depending on where you live, suffering through the incredible heat. While I always think it’s good to get out and enjoy the summer, there’s a limit on how much sun we can take and need to head inside to relax with some cool Game Pass games. I’m especially excited for this weekend because there’s one game here that not only screams summer, but also tickles that nostalgic part of my brain. I think even newcomers will love that pick, but I always throw in two other options just in case you’re looking for something a bit different. Make sure you check out my last pick because I know you’ve never heard of it, and it might just be your weekend obsession.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

The star of Game Pass this week is Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, a remake of the third and fourth entries of the iconic skateboarding franchise. This was the birth of the arcade skating genre, and these two entries are the most beloved of the original games before they got a bit too bloated and lost focus for some people’s tastes. Everything from the original games is back (though the soundtrack is a bit modified), and the fourth game has been completely reworked into the mission-based structure of the third game to feel more consistent. There are even a few new parks and cross-platform multiplayer so you can grind and trick with all your friends.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC.

The Ascent

If you’re a longtime Game Pass subscriber then The Ascent will be a familiar name. This was one of the earliest examples of a day-one drop on the service back in 2021, but has returned to give anyone who missed it a chance to experience it. While it was a bit uneven at launch, bugs and fixes have made this isometric shooter RPG reach its full potential. Playable solo or in co-op, this twin-stick shooter has a storyline just as brutal as its gameplay. You live in a cyberpunk dystopian future where megacorporations rule all and, after its collapse, sends everything into chaos. If you want a similar flavor to Cyberpunk 2077‘s world, this is a great option.

The Ascent is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Minami Lane

Let’s slow things down for our final pick and get cozy. Minami Lane is a sadly overlooked management sim that came out a few years ago to overwhelmingly positive reviews. You will manage a single Japanese-inspired street by catering to your citizens’ needs and desires to keep them happy. You can add new homes, decorations, shops, and more, with plenty to customize in each to express yourself through your urban design. Your villagers will give helpful hits as you make changes as to what will make them happier. This game is a perfect weekend title because you can finish in around 2 to 4 hours.

Minami Lane is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.