 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Apex Legends’ next season increases the level cap and removes self-revive

Tomas Franzese
By

Season 14 of Apex Legends is almost upon us, so Respawn Entertainment and EA revealed some of the major reworks coming to the game with when the Hunted season begins. Namely, the developers highlighted the redesigned Kings Canyon, increased level cap, and balance updates like the removal of self-revive.

In 2020, Loba blew up Skull Town in Kings Canyon. Now, the entire map is seeing a rework as part of Season 14 to improve the pacing and balance of matches on the map. Skull Town is now called Relic and is a bit bigger, the Cage was reworked to be a little lower and more vulnerable, Hillside’s interiors were removed, and Broken Relay is now called Basin and got new buildings. Those, along with the other visual update Kings Canyon got, should make this old Apex Legends map feel brand new again.

An bird's eye look at the reworked Kings Canyon map in Apex Legends.

Another big change is coming to account levels. Previously, there were 500 levels for players to work their way through. Starting with Season 14, players can work their way to level 500 three more times, technically increasing the level cap to 2000. This means that players will now be able to earn 544 Apex Packs and an Heirloom by leveling up. The start of Season 14 will also introduce some notable balance changes to Apex Legends, as is to be expected.

Some notable changes are that SMGs and pistols have a new laser sight attachment, the Wingman will now use sniper ammo, the Spitfire will now light ammo, the EVA-8 will see an increased fire rate, handling, and reload speed, and more. Most notably though, self-revive is getting removed. This is complicated by a change to Gold Equipment perks, including a new one for the Backpack called Deep Pockets that increases the number of medical supplies players can carry.

Apex Legends is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. Season 14 begins on August 9. 

Editors' Recommendations

Summer Gaming Marathon: News from summer's biggest gaming events!

A neon logo for Digital Trends' Summer Gaming Marathon.

Is CS: GO cross-platform?

Counter-Strike player aiming with an AWP weapon.

I recreated a perfect high school experience in The Sims 4

Two sims take a selfie at prom in The Sims 4: High School Years.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Ghost from Modern Warfare II.

Is MultiVersus cross-platform?

Shaggy, Superman, Tom & Jerry, and Wonder Woman prepare to fight in MultiVersus.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

How to change mouse DPI on PC

An individual using a gaming mouse.

How to remove the Recycle Bin from your desktop

A Windows 10 laptop sitting atop a desk.

Nvidia DLSS isn’t magic, and this FSR hack proves it

nvidia dlss isnt magic and this fsr hack proves it respec

How to protect your smart home from hackers

Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with An Arlo Pro Camera on fence.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE is held back by one thing, but it’s not the screen

Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE (2022)

‘Wordle’ today, July 31: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#407)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.