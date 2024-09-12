 Skip to main content
Three gaming chair deals under $100

By

A gaming chair is quickly becoming a necessity for gamers, especially those who play for several hours at a time. That’s because you want the appropriate amount of support to prevent any health issues — with the bonus of looking cool. You don’t need to spend a lot of cash to get a good one though — in fact, we’ve rounded up three offers from Walmart for gaming chairs that are $100 or less. It’s been a while since we’ve gathered gaming chair deals, but you’ll have to hurry if you’re interested in any of these bargains because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got to take advantage of any of them.

Biggzia gaming chair — $100, was $190

The Biggzia gaming chair on a white background.
Biggzia

The Biggzia gaming chair will provide the necessary support while you play video games. Its ergonomic design keeps you at a balanced posture that reduces pressure and pain. The gaming chair will make you even more comfortable with its well-padded seat and lumbar and headrest cushions, and you can adjust its backrest to any angle between 90 degrees and 160 degrees. The Biggzia gaming chair also promises durability with its high-quality materials and metal frame.

EDX gaming chair — $89, was $300

The EDX gaming chair on a white background.
EDX

The EDX gaming chair is made with premium materials, including PU leather, a metal frame, and high-density foam padding, for durability and comfort. The adjustable armrests and reclining backrest that can tilt from 90 degrees to 155 degrees will let you find the perfect position so that you won’t feel any pressure during your long gaming sessions, and it also comes with a lumbar cushion and a headrest pillow for additional support.

Ferghana gaming chair — $70, was $230

The Ferghana gaming chair in front of the PC.
Ferghana

The Ferghana gaming chair is the cheapest one on this list, but it doesn’t sacrifice durability as it’s made with top-quality materials such as PU leather and high-density foam. With the gaming chair’s adjustable armrest, massaging lumbar pillow, and retractable footrest, you’ll be in such a comfortable position that you may not realize that you’ve been playing for hours already. The backrest may be adjusted to any angle between 90 degrees and 135 degrees, and its 360-degree swivel design and omni-directional wheels can help you easily switch between your gaming PC and your work laptop.

