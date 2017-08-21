Celebrate 10 years of ‘BioShock’ with an amazing collector’s edition

Why it matters to you This is one of the coolest collector's edition statues we've ever seen, but it will set you back quite a bit of cash.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the BioShock series, which began with the Xbox 360-exclusive original game in the underwater city of Rapture before moving to Columbia with BioShock Infinite. To celebrate the occasion, 2K Games has created the “BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition,” which is a must-have for dedicated fans.

Available to order from both the official 2K store as well as GameStop, the 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition comes with BioShock: The Collection for either Xbox One or PlayStation 4. This was originally released last year and comes bundles with all three BioShock games as well as their downloadable content with a nice coat of 1080p paint.

But the game isn’t what you’re paying $200 for — the extra cash is for one of the coolest video game statues we’ve ever seen. The 11-in figure features both a Big Daddy and a Little Sister from the original BioShock, complete with lights and audio for both characters. The Big Daddy’s drill is even motorized, if he doesn’t already look terrifying enough.

The small details on the figure are equally impressive. In addition to an aged tile floor that looks like it was pulled straight from a building in Rapture, there is a “window” showing off the city in all its dystopian glory. The Big Daddy is standing in a puddle of water that’s splashing up at his feet, and the Little Sister’s eyes even glow — if you’ve played the game, you know that the cause of this is a crucial plot point that can affect the ending.

The BioShock 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is available for pre-order right now, and it will release on November 11 exclusively in the United States. If you’re just interested in snagging the base game for a cheaper price, you can do that now, as well. It only costs $30 for all three games, which should keep you occupied as the enormous wave of $60 games hits store shelves in the next few weeks.

What’s your favorite game in the BioShock series. Are you interested in this collector’s edition, or are you holding out for a Booker and Elizabeth figure? Let us know in the comments, would you kindly?