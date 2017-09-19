Gun down your friends in the new 'GTA V' Bombushka Run game mode

Why it matters to you Grand Theft Auto V is taking to the skies like never before, making it possible for the most skilled online pilots to make a solid, virtual living with new smuggling activities.

Joining the Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) “Smugglers Run” update released at the end of August is a brand-new plane and game mode, offering some team-based action in the skies above Los Santos. The RM-10 Bombushka plane is at the center of it all, with one team piloting it and manning the gun turrets, while another uses a fleet of attack helicopters to try and bring it down.

Released on August 29 after a short lead-up tease, the Smugglers Run update introduced player-owned airplane hangers to Grand Theft Auto Online, as well as new smuggling missions and a number of new aircraft to pilot. The RM-10 Bombushka now joins that fleet of available planes, offering enough space for up to six players at once and a whole new game mode to enjoy it in.

Called “Bombushka Run,” the mode sees teams of up to four taking to the skies either in the aforementioned plane, or in attack helicopters that are trying to bring it down. The first team must survive as long as it can and then when the teams switch over for round two, take down the plane faster than its opponents did.

Although the buzzing attack helicopters are well armed and nimble, the RM-10 is bristling with .50 caliber machine guns in three turrets, so there will be plenty of defensive fire to dish out while you’re being stalked by the encroaching choppers.

To celebrate the game mode’s debut, until September 25, Rockstar will be giving out double GTA$ and RP for those who play it. There are also discounts of 25 percent on hangar workshops and even deeper discounts for aircraft weapon upgrades, liveries, resprays and executive offices.

If you want to earn a little extra cash to help you buy some of the new content in Smugglers Run, there’s a chance of taking home big prizes in this week’s premium races and time trials. This time around it’s the Water Slide stunt race using the Blazer Aqua jet ski, and the Calafia Way time trial.

Running until September 25, you can earn triple RP wherever you finish in either race, though the top three finishers will earn additional GTA$, too.

Not enough for you? Try some of the best mods for GTA V.