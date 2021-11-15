  1. Gaming

Call of Duty: Vanguard — All zombie intel locations

Jesse Lennox
By

Of the three main pillars most Call of Duty games are built on — campaign, multiplayer, and zombies — it’s the fight against the living dead that has almost become worth the price of admission alone. Originally just an extra wave-based survival mode, each game has put more complexity and depth into the zombie mode ever since. While Call of Duty: Vanguard has gone full circle and returned us to the familiar setting of World War 2, the zombie mode is anything but a regression.

We’re still waiting for a main story to be introduced into Call of Duty: Vanguard’s zombie mode, which if past games are anything to go by will be a complex series of nearly impossible-to-discern steps and puzzles. However, in the meantime, there are still secrets and stories to discover within Der Anfang. There are two sets of radio intel, one from Gabriel Krafft and the other from Korifex and Von List, plus some Dark Aether Entities Runes you can collect. Each is well hidden, so we’ve nailed down the location of all the zombie intel in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

All Gabriel Krafft radio locations

A nazi getting red demonic power.

The first set of intel is the radios left by Gabriel Krafft, the demonologist who is attempting to help you and your fellow zombie slayers in defeating Von List. There are seven to find, so let’s get hunting.

The first radio is right in your hub area of Fountain Square. Just make your way over to the Mystery Box near the fountain in the middle of the square and look for the radio on top of a couple of boxes just to the northeast.

Our next stop in Fountain Square is toward the theater area. Without going beyond the square interior wall around the main fountain, look on the left side of the gap leading to the theater for a table adorned with a skull, three candles, and your second radio.

Don’t leave Fountain Square just yet, because our third radio is back in the main square. This time, go to the set of wooden crates you can find piled up near the Pack-a-Punch machine on the side facing away from the fountain, and west of the Covenant Altar. The radio is on top of a box just behind a smaller crate with a hat on top.

One last radio to get is in Fountain Square. Go to the southeast corner of the square, directly opposite the Pack-a-punch machine, and look for the tripod. You’ll spot the radio on another crate next to some bottles and cups.

The next radio is in the Hotel area of the map, which you will unfortunately have to just get lucky with and have one of your random objectives take you to this location. When you eventually do get to this area, though, go all the way up to the rooftop to find the Employee Terrace section of the map. This is an outside area, obviously, with several tables set up. One of these red tables set up against the wall has the radio on top.

Your next location to hope to visit is the Apartments. Go to the room in the far east of the building, go past the piano, and check out the strange cabinet with a skeleton and candles decorating it. The radio is also on this odd display.

The final Krafft radio is down deep in the Boiler Room. Head into the back section, just to the left of the Demonic Frenzy perk fountain, and next to the log storage. This radio is tucked away between some boxes and sandbags along the western wall, so keep your eyes peeled.

All Korifex and Von List radio locations

Zombies walking in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Our next set of radios, these black rather than red, comes from Korifex and Von List, the villains of the Der Anfeng mode and responsible for the whole zombie thing. There are six of these to give some context, so let’s hear what they have to say.

When you can get into the Windmill section, go to the Paddock area on the map and go south near the gates. Look for the truck parked near some pallets and boxes and you can pick up this black radio near the truck’s back right wheel.

Back in the Apartments, start by going to the Diabolical Damage perk fountain. From here, go left and down the hall all the way to the east. This radio is among a bunch of garbage in the top right corner of the room.

Now moving on to the Store, this one is easy to grab. Just go to the southmost wall and find it on a table beside a bunch of crates stacked on some white barrels.

Head to the basement part of the Theater and scan the western wall for the pair of gold statues. Right beside the one on the left, or your right, is the little black radio.

In Shi No Numa, you will again need to make your way downstairs to the War Room. Check out the north wall with the wooden board with a map of the world displayed on it. The radio is on a shelf just to the right of it.

The final black radio is in the Hotel again, but specifically the Officer’s Mess portion. This area is again outside on the roof behind a bunch of pallets on the north wall.

All Dark Aether Entities Runes locations

A zombie crawling in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The final six intel items to get the full story, for now, of zombies in Call of Duty: Vanguard are the Dark Aether Runes. These are little logs given by the Dark Aether Entities that you team up with against Korifex and Von List. Here’s where you can collect these tablets.

Find your way back to Shi No Numa again and head into the area labeled the Excavation Room, which is in the lower area of the map. Someone has ditched this rune in the wheelbarrow along the eastern wall.

While we’re in Shi No Numa, take a trip to the Infirmary on the second floor and look in the northwest corner. The stone is propped up beside a wooden crate with some candles on it.

In Stalingrad again, take a trip down the Back Alley on the west side of the map. You’ll find this rune easily next to some skulls and candles on a stone slab.

In the Occulte Terrace portion of the Hotel area, look for a table with some scrolls and flowers on it in the northern part of the area. The rune will be right in the middle of the table.

Heading over to the Windmill again, fight your way into the Livestock Pen and go to the rows of wooden troughs on the west wall. Inside one is the rune you’re after.

Our final Aether Entities Rune is also in the Windmill area, but will take you to the Tractor Lot. Way over on the west side, you will find a broken wall near the central circular building. Peek over the broken section to snag this final rune.

Technically you don’t earn anything for finding all these bits of intel, except of course a better understanding of the story going on, but that may change once the actual story progression for the zombie mode is added to the game.

