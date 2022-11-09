 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Call of Duty: Warzone rebrands, will remove Rebirth Island ahead of Warzone 2.0

Joseph Yaden
By

Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone will relaunch as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. The game will go offline temporarily on November 16, 2022, before returning on November 28. When it does so, it will only include the large Caldera map; Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will no longer be playable when Warzone Caldera launches.

Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Activision confirmed that only a standard battle royale playlist will be available in Warzone Caldera and that the free-to-play title will no longer include an in-game store. Your COD points are transferable across Warzone Caldera and Warzone 2.0. Despite that, nothing else will carry over from Caldera to Warzone 2.0. That means all your weapon camos, charms, emblems, and any other cosmetics will remain on Warzone Caldera. It’s currently unclear if those maps will come to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 at a later time.

A group of four operators stands together in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

All of this seems to be done to encourage players to migrate over to the new Warzone 2.0 experience, which launches on November 16, 2022. This free-to-play battle royale is built from the ground up alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, featuring brand-new weapons, progression, and the fresh Al Mazrah map. Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will share progression systems, allowing players to level up weapons in one game to access them in the other.

Activision confirmed that users who played the original version of Warzone will gain “a few items” to use in Warzone 2.0, but it’s unclear what they are or when they’ll come to the game.

Editors' Recommendations

Overwatch 2 removes Mei for at least 2 weeks due to ice wall exploit
Overwatch movie
Amsterdam hotel’s destruction in Call of Duty may prompt lawsuit
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
This Call of Duty-themed haptic feedback vest brings you closer to the battlefield
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II character looking out of a hangar door.
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have Hardcore mode?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun
How the Call of Duty: Warzone community transformed a gimmick into an institution
Three characters at Airport in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Best Buy is giving you a chance to buy the PS5 on November 7
The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $500 off today
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.
How to order a PS5 today with delivery before Christmas
PS5 and DualSense art.
You won’t believe how cheap this HP gaming PC is today
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Here are Sonic Frontiers’ frame rates on every platform, including Switch
Sonic grinding a rail.
This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a massive price cut at Walmart
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
‘Wordle’ today, November 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#507)
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
The best games by or about Native Americans
A young girl dressed in buckskin stands besides a bright white arctic fox as snow cascades down.