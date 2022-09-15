Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

As part of the Call of Duty: Next event, Activision finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, revealing the new map, its release date, and a slew of new features. Warzone 2.0 will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam) on November 16, 2022 as a free-to-play title. It will share a progression system with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

The publisher debuted a new trailer, showcasing Warzone 2.0’s new map, called Al Mazrah. This brand-new map is not a spin on Verdansk or Caldera, but something entirely new. It’ll feature a wide range of POIs, along with water you can swim through, a desert setting, and a massive city to explore.

In addition, the Gulag will return, but this time around, you won’t have to fight alone. In Warzone 2.0, the Gulag will actually feature team-based battles, placing players alongside others to earn a chance to join the fray once again.

While the overall foundation of the game is similar to its predecessor, it comes with a slew of changes, including multiple circles at the end of a match, A.I. enemies, a new Gunsmith, and proximity chat.

Since the upcoming Call of Duty game will share progression with Warzone 2.0, you’ll want to play as much Modern Warfare II multiplayer as you can — that way, you won’t have to start the new battle royale game from scratch when it comes to weapons and perks. Warzone 2.0 serves as the passing of the torch from the original installment, with an all-new foundation built with player feedback in mind.

Editors' Recommendations