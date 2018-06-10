‘Devil May Cry 5’ finally announced, and it looks as crazy as you’d hoped

Share

Capcom announced the next entry in the Devil May Cry series during Microsoft’s E3 2018 press conference. Longtime fans of the series will be happy to know that it’s a true sequel titled Devil May Cry 5.

It’s been more than ten years since the launch of Devil May Cry 4, but it appears Capcom has been quietly working on a worthy successor for several years. Devil May Cry 5 launches in Spring 2019 on Xbox One (the game will presumably launch on PS4 and possibly PC as well).

The trailer does a great job of capturing the dark comedy of the series. Once again, it appears that Nero, not Dante, will be the main character in Devil May Cry 5. Nero, the nephew of more famous protagonist Dante, also has a devil arm, and it will give him some problems throughout the adventure, judging by the trailer.

Original series director Hideaki Itsuno will direct Devil May Cry 5, which should make longtime fans feel optimistic about the return of the demon-slashing action franchise.

Although Nero and a yet-to-be-named female companion seem to be the focal point of the sequel, we imagine Dante will still be featured prominently. If not, Nero basically acts like Dante anyway, all the way down to his wise-cracks and playful confidence.

The last entry in the series, DmC: Devil May Cry, launched in 2015. DmC was not part of the original Devil May Cry storyline, as it was more of franchise reboot developed by Ninja Theory. The reboot received a mixed response from fans and critics, though a number of us at Digital Trends liked it quite a bit.

Rumors of Devil May Cry 5 have cropped up for years, so it’s nice to see that Capcom is responding to what fans want. While you wait for Devil May Cry 5, you can go back and revisit the first three games in the series on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC. Capcom released Devil May Cry HD Collection, compiling the three PS2 era games, earlier this year. Yes, Devil May Cry 2 is still as disappointing as you remember, but the first and third games are fantastic.