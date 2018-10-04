Digital Trends
Gaming

Surprise! ‘Civilization VI’ is available on iPhone, and it’s on sale now

Steven Petite
By
civilization vi iphone release civvi big

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is now available on iPhone, Aspyr Media announced in a press release. The renowned turned-based strategy game becomes one of the most high-profile AAA games to land on smartphones.

iOS users have been able to play a stellar version of Civilization VI on iPad since December, but iPhone compatibility greatly expands the potential player base. In order to run Civ VI on iPhone, you need an iPhone 7/7 Plus, 8/8 Plus, or X. Curiously, the press release does not note the new iPhone XS but we imagine Civ VI will soon be able to run on the XS, if it doesn’t already.

Like with the iPad launch, Civ VI is heavily discounted for a limited time. From now until October 16, you can nab Civ VI on iOS for 60 percent off at $24. Yes, even the discount price is steep for a mobile game, but Civ VI is one of the best PC games in recent memory and doesn’t sacrifice anything in its move to iOS. Keep in mind that while Civ VI for iOS has been on sale a couple times since launch, it has never gone below $24 and it could be months before it wiggles away from its $60 tag once again. The price only covers the base game, though multiple DLC packs are available to purchase (but not the Rise & Fall expansion).

1 of 5
civilization vi iphone release civvi civforall
civilization vi iphone release civvi fullexperience ss
civilization vi iphone release civvi activeresearch
civilization vi iphone release civvi expansiveempires ss
civilization vi iphone release civvi dynamicdiplo

If you already own the iPad version, you don’t have to worry about re-purchasing for iPhone. As a universal app, you should be able to go into your purchases in the App Store and download Civ VI on your iPhone.

If you want to see how it plays on iPhone before you buy, you can download the game for free and play the first 60 turns. We’re excited to check it out ourselves on iPhone. Aspyr Media did a stellar job porting Firaxis’ brilliant sim. The sacrifice in screen size may take some getting used to, but it’s nice to have Civ VI playable on a decidedly more mobile device.

This isn’t the first time iPhone users have had the opportunity to play a Civilization game. Civilization Revolution, a spinoff, came to iOS in 2009. A sequel, Civilization Revolution 2, launched in 2014 and still regularly appears on the bestseller chart for simulation games. However, this is the first time smartphone users have received the full, unabridged Civilization experience.

Before long, Civilization VI will be playable on another portable platform. A Nintendo Switch version arrives November 16.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

15 games we want to see on the PlayStation Classic
Up Next

Nintendo could Switch things up with an updated console in 2019
naked labs 3d scanning mirror inhome1
Smart Home

Naked Labs’ 3D Body Scanner has you take it off to take off the pounds

Want to see what you really look like naked? The Naked Labs 3D Body scanner measures every angle of your body and creates a 3D model. With the device, you can track eve the smallest of improvements in your body over time.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lifeprint harry potter printer adds fun elements from the wizzarding world 1
Photography

Lifeprint’s Harry Potter printer adds motion magic to photos

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! You can now print moving photos and declare your Hogwarts House loyalty with Lifeprint's Harry Potter Magic Photo and Video Printer and App, and add AR elements from the Wizarding World.
Posted By Les Shu
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Google’s ‘Project Stream’ will let you play major games on the Chrome browser

Google announced Project Stream, a game streaming service that allows you to play AAA games directly from your Chrome browser. The first game being offered during the technical test is Assassin's Creed Odyssey.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite fly explosives event
Gaming

How to link your ‘Fortnite’ accounts on Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation

Epic Games allows you to link together several of your gaming accounts under one roof for Fortnite. Here's how to do it, and information on merging multiple Epic Games accounts together.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
grand theft auto online sumo remix gtaonlinesumo
Gaming

Battle it out sumo style with the latest ‘Grand Theft Auto Online’ update

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto V's online component, Grand Theft Auto Online, puts a twist on the sumo mode we've seen in the game before. Now, the safe zones you play in will move.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
overwatch lego sets overwatchtracerlego
Gaming

From Xbox to plastic blocks: ‘Overwatch’ is leaping into Lego sets

Overwatch will be getting its own Lego sets. Blizzard made the announcement alongside a video of a small Tracer mini-figure that came to life in front of game director Jeff Kaplan.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
SteelSeries Rival 650 Wireless Gaming Mouse
Computing

SteelSeries’ wireless gaming mouse is charged for battle in 15 minutes

SteelSeries' latest gaming mouse aims its sights at going wireless without limits, packing a battery that can deliver more than 10 hours of gametime with only a 15-minute charging session.
Posted By Michael Archambault
DirectX Raytracing Graphic Rendering
Computing

Windows 10 October 2018 Update brings DirectX ray tracing to gaming PCs

The Windows 10 October 2018 Update brings DirectX ray tracing technology to consumers, allowing gamers to step into a world of entirely new graphical capabilities with more realistic lighting.
Posted By Michael Archambault
playstation classic games we want to see castlevania symphony of the night severe alucard
Gaming

15 games we want to see on the PlayStation Classic

While we know five of the 20 pre-loaded games that will come with the PlayStation Classic when it launches December 3, the other 15 are still up in the air. Here are the 15 games we'd like to see round out the collection.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite update chliler fortnitechiller
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 6.01 offers new Playground options and a chilly surprise

The latest update for Fortnite adds the Chiller, a trap that can freeze enemies and send them sliding to their doom, provided you've place it on top of a building. More customization options are also available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ gets into the Halloween spirit with leak of spooky scarecrow skins

Leaked Halloween skins for Fortnite include a very spooky scarecrow -- complete with a pickax that looks like it could break at any second. Epic Games hasn't officially revealed the skins yet.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tetris ptsd treatment t spin
Emerging Tech

Scientists showcase brain-to-brain communication with game of 3-player ‘Tetris’

Researchers from the University of Washington have created a social network of minds which allows three people to communicate by using a type of high-tech telepathy. The goal? To play Tetris, of course!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best indie games on nintendo switch hollow knight
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
best games with gold for xbox one livelock
Gaming

Chef hat or driving gloves? You choose with this week's Xbox Games with Gold

It's that time of the month when Microsoft updates their Games with Gold deals and adds new titles to their Spotlight Sale. Here's our list of the best Games with Gold deals available right now for the Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin