Cube World, a voxel-based action RPG that released its paid alpha build six years ago, is finally going to launch its final version on Steam as soon as this month.

In July 2013, the game’s creator Wolfram von Funck published a paid alpha for $15. He then went radio silent for the following six years, leaving players wondering whether Cube World would ever see the light of day, especially after it was removed from sale four years ago.

It took a while, but Cube World is finally gearing up for its arrival.

Cube World will be released on Steam! https://t.co/Lap10eQVKX

Hopefully around the end of September/October 2019. #cubeworld — Wolfram von Funck (@wol_lay) September 6, 2019

In a blog post, von Funck opened up about why it took six years for the game to finally launch on Steam.

“As some of you might remember, we got DDoS’ed as soon as we opened the shop. It might sound silly, but this event traumatized me and kind of broke something inside me,” von Funck said, adding that he has been dealing with anxiety and depression since the ruthless distributed denial of service attacks that took down Cube World.

According to von Funck, there were several instances over the previous years when he considered rolling out an update to Cube World, but he was concerned that it would not be “good enough.” He even reworked the game from scratch several times.

“The version I’m planning to release is basically Cube World 2.0. There are still many things I’d like to add in the future, but I think the version is already fun.”

The announcement of Cube World‘s upcoming launch was accompanied by an updated page on Steam. Highlighted features include a choice between the four classes of Warrior, Ranger, Mage, and Rogue; combat that includes dodging, aiming, combos, and special skills; item crafting using found ingredients; a nearly infinite, procedurally generated world; and non-linear, open-world gameplay.

Von Funck also released a 16-minute gameplay video featuring the Mage class, to give players a glimpse of Cube World.

Von Funck said that the players who purchased the alpha build will receive Steam keys for Cube World once it rolls out. What he went through over the past six years sounds difficult, but with the game now set to launch, players will finally be able to enjoy the results of von Funck’s passion project.

