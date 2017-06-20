Fan-favorite Necromancer class arrives in ‘Diablo 3’ on June 27

Why it matters to you Tonally, 'Diablo 3' is much lighter than its predecessors, but the Necromancer's arrival harks back to the dark and gloomy aesthetic that fans loved in earlier entries.

Blizzard announced that the Rise of the Necromancer expansion pack for Diablo 3 launches June 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The pack, which brings back the Necromancer class — a Diablo 2 fan favorite — will be available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, and Blizzard shop for $15.

The Necromancer addition was originally announced at BlizzCon 2016, to much excitement from longtime Diablo fans.

“While players often ask us to bring back their favorite characters from our classic games, few classes have been requested as often, or as passionately, as the Necromancer,” Blizzard Entertainment CEO Mike Morhaime said. “Reimagining the Necromancer was a labor of love — we worked hard to capture the essence of what made the class so iconic, while taking advantage of everything Diablo 3 has to offer.”

In Diablo lore, necromancers are formally known as Priests of Rathma. Basically, they are dark sorcerers who wield the power of death. As such, playing as a necromancer in Diablo 3 will give you the ability to summon and direct armies of undead followers.

Along with the new class, players who purchase the pack will receive a new in-game pet, described as a “twisted and misshapen half-formed Golem.” Additionally, users will nab the Crypt Guardian’s wings as a cosmetic accessory, two more character slots, and the Necromancer banner, sigil, accent, portrait, and Blood Master pennant. PC players will also get two additional stash tabs.

If you’re a console gamer and you don’t already own Diablo 3, Blizzard will try and rope you into the world of Diablo with the Diablo 3: Eternal Collection. Launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, the collection includes the base game, Reaper of Souls (the first expansion), and Rise of the Necromancer.

At launch on June 27, PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live subscribers can pick up the Diablo 3: Eternal Collection for $40. The regular retail price is set at $60 for nonsubscribers, and for those who don’t get in on the action early. It’s unclear how long the promotional period will last.

Blizzard also announced that the latest patch for Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls and Diablo 3: Ultimate Edition owners will be available on June 27. Patch 2.6.0 adds a pair of new zones, Shrouded Moors and the Temple of the Firstborn, and the Realms of Fate, which will combine parts of existing zones. Challenge Rifts, weekly static events for the community composed from one player’s completed Greater Rift, round out the major content additions in the forthcoming patch.