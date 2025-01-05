Where does Dragon Age go after The Veilguard? We have some theories

Table of Contents Table of Contents It’s all in the post-credits scene Who are those across the sea? What the future holds

Now just over two months after its release, the mood surrounding Dragon Age: The Veilguard has quieted down. Away from the overwhelming vitriol of certain corners of the internet and with the benefit of time, the general consensus seems to be that it’s a safe and solid Dragon Age game, albeit a somewhat underwhelming sequel to 2014’s Inquisition. Sure, the story is half-baked, and the companions are a far cry from the Morrigans and Iron Bulls of the past, but Veilguard still delivers on almost every front. It might not be the game we hoped for, but it’s what we got, and it’s more than worthy enough of a playthrough or two.

The Veilguard closes a chapter on the story that began with Dragon Age: Origins back in 2009. With the Evanuris dealt with, Solas either punished or redeemed, and a new sunrise dawning over Thedas, the adventure is a period to a long sentence that spanned three games, several DLCs, and a few novels. Those finishing The Veilguard might now wonder: Where does the franchise go from here?

As one of BioWare’s two crowning jewels — the other being, of course, the sci-fi action-adventure Mass Effect — there’s no way the studio won’t revisit it for a fifth entry. Currently, BioWare is solely focused on the next Mass Effect game, so it’ll be a while before we see Dragon Age 5. What can we expect from this potential fifth entry in the saga when it finally does come? We have enough to theorize since The Veilguard provides several clues about the future of Thedas.

This article contains spoilers for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

It’s all in the post-credits scene

In case you missed it, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a secret ending. Following the prologue, where the members of the Veilguard speak about their journey with Rook (assuming you actually kept them alive, that is), the credits roll. Then, a mysterious and quite eerie voice speaks about the events of the game, stating that “the storm” is “quelled,” the “sun” is “dimmed,” and the “wolf” is “defanged.” Those are, of course, references to Ghilan’nain, Elgar’nan, and Solas, respectively, and their defeat at Rook’s hands. The voice goes on to monologue strange claims about “the poison fruit” ripening, which sound like typical bad-guy jibber-jabber until you pay attention to the images on the screen.

Shadowy figures appear behind familiar faces from across the Dragon Age lore. Four major characters are featured in the scene, hinting at a potential external influence behind their actions. The characters are Loghain Mac Tir, who very infamously betrays the Grey Wardens during the Fifth Blight (the main events of Dragon Age: Origins); Bartrand Tethras, Varric’s brother, who succumbs to the influence of a red lyrium idol (later revealed to be the lyrium dagger Solas uses to tear down the Veil in The Veilguard) during the events of Dragon Age II; Corypheus, the main antagonist of Dragon Age: Inquisition; and Flemmeth, Morrigan’s mother, who housed a portion of Mythal’s essence. More alarmingly, a brief scene shows the Magisters Sidereal, the original seven who breached the Fade and entered the Golden City, originating the Blight and unleashing it onto the world.

The post-credit scene unsubtly hints that the actions of these major figures were, at least partially, influenced or even guided by the shadowy figures identified as The Executors. The scene implies that the Executors have been sowing conflict across Thedas for years; their involvement with the idol and Corypheus suggests they were aware of the Evanuris, too. Now that Solas and the Evanuris are dealt with, thanks to Rook, it’s time for the Executors to reap what they sowed.

No matter what one thinks of these revelations, particularly how they affect Loghain’s story, the implication is that Dragon Age is introducing its next big villains. What role they’ll play or who exactly they are remains a mystery, except for a few clues that come from the third game, Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Who are those across the sea?

Inquisition features a war table operation titled Unmask “those across the sea.” Strange chalk markings have been discovered in nearly every Inquisition outpost, and the Inquisitor can either use Cullen or Leliana to find out more about them. If the Inquisitor uses Cullen, the Executors reply that they are not the enemy and trust the Inquisition to deal with Corypheus before implying that they have recruited the Inquisition’s men. If Leliana is used, the note is much longer, with the Executors expressing their admiration for Leliana and reiterating their trust in the Inquisition. Both notes suggest that the Executors are paying close attention to the events in Thedas, but trust the Inquisition enough to handle Corypheus. Thus, it can be safely assumed they are content with others fixing the mess, patiently waiting for the right time to strike.

Although it’s not much to go on, it’s enough to form a feeble theory. Every game has expanded in scope, covering more territory than the previous one. Origins covered Ferelden, Inquisition expanded to Orlais, and The Veilguard pretty much covers the entirety of northern Thedas, including The Anderfells, Tevinter, and Rivain. The only territory that remains unexplored is the furthest North: Par Vollen, home to the Qunari. Taash’s quest in The Veilguard hints that the Qunari will play a crucial role in the fight against “the Devouring Storm.” It’s unclear if the Executors and the Devouring Storm are linked, but considering they are the two open-ended threads in The Veilguard, there’s a chance they are. The fifth game might finally visit Par Vollen, with the Qunari as major players after years of acting as secondary antagonists.

As for the actual setting of the fifth Dragon Age game, it’s possible the action will stay in Thedas. However, it’s also likely that we will finally get to see what’s beyond the Amaranthine and Boeric Oceans, stepping outside of Thedas for the first time in the series’ history. It’s a major step for the franchise and just what it needs for this new chapter. It also makes sense, especially if the fifth game is indeed a soft reboot; what better way to start over than a whole new territory?

What the future holds

Any potential fifth Dragon Age game is still far away. After all, we waited for The Veilguard for 10 years, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we go another decade without a new title. However, the premise and setting seem clear enough: The Executors will fully reveal themselves as either manipulating or outright causing most of Thedas’ misery, prompting a new hero to rise and challenge them. Every Dragon Age game has introduced a new main character — the Warden in Origins, Hawke in Dragon Age II, the Inquisitor in Inquisition, and Rook in The Veilguard. It’s almost a given that a fifth Dragon Age game would also introduce a new main figure, perhaps a member of the Executors who goes against their organization or a local from the lands across the sea.

Whether you liked The Veilguard or not, one thing is certain: the game puts a definitive end to the story of Solas and the Evanuris and opens a new chapter in Thedas’ history with a new, shadowy villain of which we know very little. Some might not be fans of how that story ended, but the future looks promising. After all, life is about evolving and looking forward, and I’m glad that’s what Dragon Age is doing. The wait will surely be long, but as a longtime fan of the series who has been there since the beginning, I cannot wait to meet those across the sea and see if their bite is as strong as their bark.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is out now on PlayStation 5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.