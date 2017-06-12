Ubisoft shows off ‘Far Cry 5’ gameplay at its E3 press conference

Why it matters to you Ubisoft isn't ready for a release date, but progress continues apace on the controversial open-world shooter, Far Cry 5.

Set in exotic Hope County, Montana, Far Cry 5 has already made quite a lot of noise for taking on a different locale than previous games. This time around, players are stuck deep in the cultist-held territory, with no lines of communication, and no roads out. The people in the city are terrified, worn down, or dead.

But as we find out in the newest trailer, not everyone is happy with the cultist takeover. Grace Armstrong, a mercenary, will provide some overlook with her long rifle, keeping an eye out for anyone who might sneak up on you. When you need a little more on-the-ground assistance, a cultist-hating dog named Boomer will lend a paw.

Another character seen in the previous teaser trailers for Far Cry 5, Nick Rye has been reluctantly outfitting his small plane with guns and armor. When the chips are stacked against you, he’ll swing through and help destroy the enemy, or at least cause a distraction. Finally, a friend comes crashing through in a semi, taking out a roadblock — a reminder of the co-op gameplay that’s finally making its way into the Far Cry series.

While it was clearly very scripted, the Ubisoft E3 press conference was the first chance to see actual gameplay from the newest title, bringing the world of Hope County, and its residents, into more detail than we’ve seen in previous cinematics. There’s a lot of promise in Far Cry 5, as Primal started to take the franchise into new areas, and moving the setting in the United States may help keep things fresh as it grows well past its adolescent stage.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft still hasn’t announced a release date for Fry Cry 5, and it’s still clearly early in the development cycle. Stay tuned with all of our E3 coverage to hear about the latest announcements and best games from the showfloor.