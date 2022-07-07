Legendary Elden Ring player Let Me Solo Her has received an award from Bandai Namco for beating Malenia over 1,000 times.

Thank you @BandaiNamcoUS and @ELDENRING for giving me this gift and congratulating me for being #LetMeSoloHer . I can still remember my first experience with the soulsborne series and almost quitting because of Iudex Gundyr in Dark souls 3. I'm glad I persisted and (1/3) pic.twitter.com/w2FF77HRnO — KleinTsuboi (@TsuboiKlein) July 6, 2022

Malenia is an optional boss that is easily considered the most difficult in Elden Ring. One player, known as Let Me Solo Her, has been lending their support to struggling players by completing the fight for them. Not only does this player take on this extremely powerful boss, but they do so wearing no armor and with just a pot on their head. They pledged to help as many fellow players as possible in their quest to beat Malenia.

After months of soloing this boss, Let Me Solo Her, aka KleinTsuboi on Twitter, was given a package of rewards directly from Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco for their achievement. This package includes a congratulatory note from the team, a cloak, cloth map, and even a sword with the words “Rise, Tarnished” engraved on the blade.

Klein would go on to recount their own difficulty with the Souls games, nearly quitting at Iudex Gundyr in Dark Souls 3, but also passing on thanks to the support of the community. They thank several other prominent Souls content creators and community members for inspiring them, including VaatiVidya, IronPineapple, Zullie the Witch, and more.

For most players, simply overcoming Malenia once is a task that can take hours, even with help. The fact that Let Me Solo Her was not only able to master this fight so completely that they could do it with nothing but a jar on their head is one thing, but to be so dedicated to helping the community as to have over 1,000 confirmed boss kills is certainly worth recognition.

