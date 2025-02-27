 Skip to main content
Everything announced at Pokémon Presents 2025

Pokémon Presents | 2.27.2025

It’s February 27, which means that it’s Pokémon Day. To celebrate the release of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan, The Pokémon Company throws a special live stream every year on this day. That’s always a cause for excitement, but this year’s Pokémon Presents showcase is especially intriguing with the Nintendo Switch 2 right around the corner.

While we likely won’t see Nintendo’s new console during the stream, there’s a good chance we see Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a game that some have speculated could cross-launch on the original Switch. Beyond that, we can expect the usual updates on the series’ mobile games, like Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and Pokémon Go. Will there be more surprises in store? A new generation? Black and White remakes? Follow along with us live as we cover all the news from Pokémon Presents 2025.

Pokémon Concierge is getting a second season

Netflix’s animated series Pokémon Concierge is getting new episodes. Season 2 is currently in production and slated to launch in September 2025. We got a glimpse of a few critters joining the series in the new episodes, including Arcanine. The first four episodes of the first season will be available to stream for free on Pokémon’s YouTube channel.

Tons of mobile game updates

We got a bunch of quick updates for Pokémon mobile games, so I’ll rattle them off quickly. Pokémon Go is getting a Black and White themed event on March 4. Primal Groudon and Kygore are coming to Pokémon Masters Ex. Pokémon Café Remix is getting a new apple-themed event, featuring new recipes and outfits. Cresselia and Darkrai are coming to Pokémon Sleep. Suicuine, Alolan Raichu, and more are coming to Pokémon  Unite this year, alongside an updated map and a “first to 500” game mode. Finally, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is getting a new booster pack on February 28 called Triumphant Light, which features Arceus. Mega Pokémon are coming to the game as well later this year.

