New HTC Vive purchases now come with ‘Fallout 4 VR’ for free

Why it matters to you A virtual reality headset isn't much use without good software. A free pre-order for Fallout 4 VR will give new users plenty to do.

Looking for an excuse to finally get a virtual reality headset? After already decreasing the price a few weeks ago, HTC Vive has announced a new hardware bundle that includes a pre-order of Fallout 4 VR. Starting Monday, October 2, anyone who purchases a Vive will receive a free code for the upcoming title.

Fallout 4 VR takes the acclaimed post-apocalyptic adventure from Bethesda Game Studios and brings it into the virtual world. Players can interact with the full game using new combat, crafting, and building systems that take advantage of the immersive headset. This marks the first full-length AAA open-world game to make the jump to VR.

“The promise of a game with near endless content, including hundreds of locations, characters, and quests, fully playable in VR, is something that we have been focused on providing for the VR gaming community,” Joel Breton, general manager of Vive Studios, said in a statement. “We are now thrilled to provide this incredible game to new Vive owners and eagerly look forward to game’s launch on Vive this December.”

For those who have already purchased the Vive, there is another chance to save money. By purchasing a copy of Fallout 4 VR, consumers can sign up for a bonus three-month Viveport subscription offer. Available prior to the game’s launch, this subscription allows Vive owners to choose from more than 250 pieces of content. It is the easiest way to discover new VR content.

Fallout 4 VR launches on December 12 with a retail value of $60. Players must at least be 18 in order to redeem the free game offer. We had a chance to go hands-on with Fallout 4 VR last month. Aiming felt more precise in VR and everything gained an amazing sense of scale. Like other free-roaming games in VR, users may become motion sick during long play sessions.

After consumers have had enough of the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Fallout 4 VR, there are other experiences coming from Bethesda. Another notable first-person game getting the VR treatment is Doom. In order to keep the action as fast as possible, Doom VFR uses a teleportation movement feature, hoping it will keep gamers from throwing up into their headsets.