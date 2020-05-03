  1. Gaming

Fortnite brings back lightsabers, Star Wars skins, and emotes for a limited time

By

Fortnite has brought back lightsabers, in addition to Star Wars skins and emotes, just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4.

In December 2019, Epic Games launched a promotion with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for an exclusive scene premiere at Risky Reels, an in-game drive-in movie theater. After the event, lightsabers were added to the game for a limited time.

The mythic weapon proved to be a very useful one, as it is capable of dealing heavy damage to both players and structures. In addition, they can block incoming bullets, about 30 of them before being knocked back.

The Lightsabers have now returned to Fortnite, with the four colors representing the weapons of Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Mace Windu. They all deal the same amount of damage though, as the differences between them are purely cosmetic.

The lightsaber challenges have also returned, for those who were not able to complete them the first time around. However, they no longer grant experience points and are purely achievements, with some of them already impossible due to other changes in Fortnite, according to dataminer iFireMonkey.

Also returning to Fortnite are Star Wars skins and emotes, so players can look like their favorite characters while they run around the map with their lightsabers.

Epic Games did not reveal how long the Star Wars items will stay in Fortnite, but according to iFireMonkey, players will be able to wield lightsabers until May 6.

Star Wars Day

The Star Wars franchise is celebrated every year on May 4, tagged as Star Wars Day on a play of the words “May the fourth (force) be with you.”

Also in celebration of Star Wars Day, Steam brought back multiplayer support for Star Wars: Battlefront, which was initially released in 2004. The classic game lost its multiplayer capabilities in 2014 after the shutdown of the GameSpy service.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer, originally rolled out for the Nintendo 64 and PC in 1999, will be re-released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, though it will miss the mark of launching on Star Wars Day by about a week as it is planned to launch on May 12.

