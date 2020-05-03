Fortnite has brought back lightsabers, in addition to Star Wars skins and emotes, just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4.

In December 2019, Epic Games launched a promotion with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for an exclusive scene premiere at Risky Reels, an in-game drive-in movie theater. After the event, lightsabers were added to the game for a limited time.

The mythic weapon proved to be a very useful one, as it is capable of dealing heavy damage to both players and structures. In addition, they can block incoming bullets, about 30 of them before being knocked back.

The Lightsabers have now returned to Fortnite, with the four colors representing the weapons of Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Mace Windu. They all deal the same amount of damage though, as the differences between them are purely cosmetic.

Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time! Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

The lightsaber challenges have also returned, for those who were not able to complete them the first time around. However, they no longer grant experience points and are purely achievements, with some of them already impossible due to other changes in Fortnite, according to dataminer iFireMonkey.

– These Grant 0 XP.

– They are just ACHIEVEMENTS.

– All they did was re-activate the achievements from Season 11 to be earnable again, there is a chance that it doesn't actually work right now.

– Some of the old challenges are impossible now. pic.twitter.com/YT3T3n4ovn — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel ???? (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2020

Also returning to Fortnite are Star Wars skins and emotes, so players can look like their favorite characters while they run around the map with their lightsabers.

Fulfill your destiny.#StarWarsDay is almost here and the Rey, Kylo Ren and Sith Trooper Outfits are back in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/YXC2DMuO6O — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

There is a great disturbance in the Force. Get the Dark Side Emote along with the Starfighters and the Order and Peace Bundles, available in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/6ACnBKhCBS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020

Epic Games did not reveal how long the Star Wars items will stay in Fortnite, but according to iFireMonkey, players will be able to wield lightsabers until May 6.

Star Wars Day

The Star Wars franchise is celebrated every year on May 4, tagged as Star Wars Day on a play of the words “May the fourth (force) be with you.”

Also in celebration of Star Wars Day, Steam brought back multiplayer support for Star Wars: Battlefront, which was initially released in 2004. The classic game lost its multiplayer capabilities in 2014 after the shutdown of the GameSpy service.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer, originally rolled out for the Nintendo 64 and PC in 1999, will be re-released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, though it will miss the mark of launching on Star Wars Day by about a week as it is planned to launch on May 12.

