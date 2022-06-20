Anyone looking for great deals knows that at certain times throughout the year, the best discounts and offers go live thanks to a particular event or promotion. If you have an interest in anything gaming-related — video games, accessories, PC components, collectibles, and more — then GameStop’s Pro Days sale is that event for you. The exclusive event kicks off on June 24 and will run through June 25. While we’re anticipating some amazing Pro Day deals, you’ll need to be a PowerUp Rewards Pro member to take advantage! You can sign-up below, or get ready for the sale if you’re already a member. Keep reading to learn some of the finer details!

These deals, and this event, are exclusively available to PowerUp Rewards Pro members, GameStop’s excellent membership program. Membership starts at $15 per year, and you’ll get a wide variety of perks to go along with your access to great deals and savings. For example, Pro members get a $5 voucher, monthly, for use online or at a GameStop store. When you first sign-up, you get 10,000 welcome points too, which you can redeem for a $10 reward. One of the best perks is that you get exclusive early access to new deals and discounts, especially during the Pro Days event. Pros often get first dibs on new console drops, graphics cards, trading cards, and so much more! Other perks include earning 2% of every purchase back in rewards, exclusive offers, extra trade-in credits on select items, and more.

Not to mention you’ll get access to GameStop’s Pro Days events which include some of the best gaming deals you’ll find. We’d go so far as to say they’re some of the biggest savings for gamers and collectors so far this year.

What deals to expect from GameStop’s Pro Days sale

The Pro Days sale is massive, including discounts and offers on a host of goodies in the gaming and collecting world. There will be deals on individual video games, including the latest titles, both new and pre-owned.

And it doesn’t stop there. A host of computing deals on laptops, peripherals, and accessories will be live, as well. If you’ve been holding out to upgrade your PC setup, there will be a few component offers too!

Of course, this is GameStop we’re talking about, and if you peruse its website you’ll see so much more than gaming gear, consoles, PCs, and collectibles. It has electronics, toys, and yes, even apparel! If it’s been a while since you’ve visited the website you should definitely check it out. You may find some cool stuff you never knew they carried, and a lot of it will be available at a steep discount very soon.

