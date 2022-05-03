Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is leaving Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass titles for the month of May include a slew of day one titles across many genres. The service is also losing some heavy hitters, including the recently added Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

San Andreas was only added to the service in November, coinciding with the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. The remastered package was heavily criticized at the time for featuring rough ports of the PS2 classics. Rockstar has a history of adding its games to Xbox’s service and removing them shortly thereafter, as has been the case with Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 previously.

As for new additions, the list is comprised of notable upcoming releases such as Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Trek to Yomi, both of which will be launching on the service right away. Microsoft has made a habit of working with its publishing partners to launch new games on Game Pass, adding more value to the service.

Here’s the full list of Game Pass titles coming to the service this month.

Loot River (cloud, console, and PC): Available today

Trek to Yomi (cloud, console, and PC): May 5

Citizen Sleeper (cloud, console, and PC): May 5

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (cloud, console, and PC): May 10

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (cloud, console, and PC): May 10

This War of Mine: Final Cut (cloud, console, and PC): May 10

NHL 22 (console) EA Play: May 12

The highlight for the month is Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a side-scrolling action RPG that serves as a prequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Based on our preview of this game at PAX East 2022, it’s shaping up to be a charming adventure.

In addition to Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition (leaving on May 10), Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster leaves the service on May 15. Enter The Gungeon, Remnant: From the Ashes, Steep, The Catch: Carp and Coarse, and Wild at Heart will also be leaving the service on May 15.

