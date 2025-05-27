 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

GTA3 is coming to PlayStation Plus in big June update

By
Grand Theft Auto 3
Rockstar Games

June is just around the corner, and that means new PlayStation Plus freebies and even more games added to the catalog and classics collection — including Grand Theft Auto 3. The news comes on the heels of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s first-ever discount, as well as more price cuts for the Days of Play 2025 sale.

The upcoming free titles include:

Recommended Videos
  • NBA 2K25 on PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 3)
  • Alone in the Dark (2024) for PlayStation 5 (June 3)
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 3)
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape on PlayStation 4 and 5 (May 28)
Related

Following those four titles, the PlayStation Plus catalog is also receiving some new additions:

  • Another Crab’s Treasure for PlayStation 5 (May 29)
  • Skull and Bones for PlayStation 5 (June 2)
  • Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 4)
  • Grand Theft Auto III for PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 10)

Fans of the recently-released Blue Prince also have something to look forward to in the form of Riven and Myst, both classic puzzlers, and both new additions coming to the classics catalog on June 5.

Gameplay from Myst remake.
Myst

Two new game trials will be added on May 28, as well. PlayStation 5 players can try out Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, while Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is coming to both PlayStation 4 and 5.

The lineup is nothing to scoff at and has enough to keep gamers across the board entertained for a long while to come. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a spiritual successor to the cult-classic Jet Set Radio Future, while Skull and Bones is the long-promised ship-based combat game. This month also presents gamers with a fantastic opportunity to try out Destiny 2, with both the Legacy Collection and another expansion making their way to the service.

And if you’re interested in topping off your PlayStation Plus subscription, 12-month plans are going for as much as 33% off during the Days of Play sale.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 new PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 18-20)
Screenshot from Hogwarts Legacy.

April has been a bit of a slow month for new and upcoming PS5 games. Next month has tons of great offerings, from the creepy The Midnight Walk to the adrenaline-pumping Doom: The Dark Ages, but it is in periods like this where PlayStation Plus comes in to help you fill in the gaps. The second half of the month saw a somewhat smaller number of games coming to the Extra and Premium tiers than usual, but the quality and variety more than make up for it. As always, we like to give you a nice variety of options for what to check out this weekend and are confident that this group of 3 new PlayStation Plus games has something you will love.

Hogwarts Legacy

Read more
3 PlayStation Plus games to play this weekend (April 11-13)
The key art for blue prince.

PlayStation has been quiet for this month while the Nintendo Switch 2 takes up the spotlight, and not in a completely positive way. Game prices, in particular, are a growing concern with the price tags we've seen on some upcoming Switch 2 games. It is inevitable that PlayStation and the rest of the industry will follow suit, but PlayStation Plus is still offering a massive amount of value for one subscription cost. Even though we're between drops of new games to the service, we still have a day-one release that we can't recommend highly enough. Anyone looking to save a bit of cash this weekend by diving into PlayStation Plus before the upcoming PS5 games dominate your wallet should put these games on your download queue.

Blue Prince

Read more
All PlayStation consoles, ranked
best ps1 games sony ps1

The origins of PlayStation are a direct result of a deal gone bad with Nintendo. To make a long story short, Sony was planning on making a disc-based Nintendo console, but Nintendo backed out of the deal at the last minute and partnered with Phillips. After that betrayal, Sony launched the PS1, and the rest is history. We're now enjoying the best PS5 games, with new and old PlayStation franchises keeping the console popular. But which of Sony's consoles had the greatest impact on the gaming industry? We need to take more into consideration besides great games when ranking a console, and the result is by no means scientific. Based on the cultural impact, reception, and nostalgia, these are all the PlayStation consoles ranked from worst to best.

7. PSP

Read more