GTA3 is coming to PlayStation Plus in big June update

June is just around the corner, and that means new PlayStation Plus freebies and even more games added to the catalog and classics collection — including Grand Theft Auto 3. The news comes on the heels of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s first-ever discount, as well as more price cuts for the Days of Play 2025 sale.

The upcoming free titles include:

NBA 2K25 on PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 3)

Alone in the Dark (2024) for PlayStation 5 (June 3)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 3)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape on PlayStation 4 and 5 (May 28)

Following those four titles, the PlayStation Plus catalog is also receiving some new additions:

Another Crab’s Treasure for PlayStation 5 (May 29)

Skull and Bones for PlayStation 5 (June 2)

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 4)

Grand Theft Auto III for PlayStation 4 and 5 (June 10)

Fans of the recently-released Blue Prince also have something to look forward to in the form of Riven and Myst, both classic puzzlers, and both new additions coming to the classics catalog on June 5.

Two new game trials will be added on May 28, as well. PlayStation 5 players can try out Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, while Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is coming to both PlayStation 4 and 5.

The lineup is nothing to scoff at and has enough to keep gamers across the board entertained for a long while to come. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a spiritual successor to the cult-classic Jet Set Radio Future, while Skull and Bones is the long-promised ship-based combat game. This month also presents gamers with a fantastic opportunity to try out Destiny 2, with both the Legacy Collection and another expansion making their way to the service.

And if you’re interested in topping off your PlayStation Plus subscription, 12-month plans are going for as much as 33% off during the Days of Play sale.