Do you know how long it takes to beat your favorite video games? You can now put your skills to the test with How Long To Beat: The Game, a free browser game that’s worth checking out.

The project, launched in late April, comes from video game website How Long To Beat, which tracks the runtime of video games using player-submitted data. You can use the site to see how long it takes to complete the main story of a game or even how much time it’ll take to go for 100% completion. How Long To Beat has turned that feature into a creative game that’s surprisingly fun.

Every day, players are given three games and asked to guess how long it takes to beat the main story, the story with extras, a completionist run, and the user rating for the game on the site. Points are awarded based on how close your answers match up to How Long To Beat’s user data. Players can get up to 300 points per day, and their stats are tracked on the site.

For instance, the first game featured in today’s trio is Ratchet and Clank: Going Commando for the PlayStation 2. I underestimated its main story playtime and overestimated its user rating, but was right on the money for longer playthroughs. That netted me a respectable 63 points — not bad for a game I’ve never actually played!

If you love daily routine games like Wordle and Mini Crossword, you’ll want to give this a try. It’s a great test for video game experts who want to flex their knowledge in a new way.

