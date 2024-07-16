Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $10 off in Prime Day deals

Finally finishing up Breath of the Wild? It’s perfect timing, because Prime Day deals are alive and well. You can buy the sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for 16% off when you purchase through Amazon. This means it can live at your house forever for only $59!

Why you should buy TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom

Scooping up tons of Game of the Year awards, Tears of the Kingdom brings some entirely new mechanics to the table, as well as breathtaking graphics and an immersive story. As usual, you’ll be playing as Link, a Hyrule native hellbent on stopping arch nemesis Ganondorf from destroying the kingdom. Series fans were ecstatic about the previous Zelda-Switch release, Breath of the Wild (2017), and TOTK borrows and expands upon many of the gameplay elements that made BOTW an unforgettable experience.

Free-roaming exploration is the main way you’ll be navigating Link around Hyrule and its various underground areas known as the Depths. What’s new to the fold are some unique abilities, including Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall. Players are able to leverage these new skills to get to unreachable areas, alter environments, create vehicles, and so much more. Plus, it’s a Nintendo Switch game, so you’ll be able to enjoy TOTK both at home and on the go.

It could be a while before the next Zelda game hits shelves, but considering how much painstaking detail went into the development of TOTK, we’re okay with waiting another handful of years for the next exciting chapter.

