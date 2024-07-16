 Skip to main content
Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $10 off in Prime Day deals

Finally finishing up Breath of the Wild? It’s perfect timing, because Prime Day deals are alive and well. You can buy the sequel, Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for 16% off when you purchase through Amazon. This means it can live at your house forever for only $59!

Why you should buy TLOZ: Tears of the Kingdom

Scooping up tons of Game of the Year awards, Tears of the Kingdom brings some entirely new mechanics to the table, as well as breathtaking graphics and an immersive story. As usual, you’ll be playing as Link, a Hyrule native hellbent on stopping arch nemesis Ganondorf from destroying the kingdom. Series fans were ecstatic about the previous Zelda-Switch release, Breath of the Wild (2017), and TOTK borrows and expands upon many of the gameplay elements that made BOTW an unforgettable experience. 

Free-roaming exploration is the main way you’ll be navigating Link around Hyrule and its various underground areas known as the Depths. What’s new to the fold are some unique abilities, including Ultrahand, Fuse, Ascend, and Recall. Players are able to leverage these new skills to get to unreachable areas, alter environments, create vehicles, and so much more. Plus, it’s a Nintendo Switch game, so you’ll be able to enjoy TOTK both at home and on the go. 

It could be a while before the next Zelda game hits shelves, but considering how much painstaking detail went into the development of TOTK, we’re okay with waiting another handful of years for the next exciting chapter. 

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is $11 off as part of Amazon deals, but it’s not the only Nintendo Switch title we’ve got our eyes on. In fact, we’re expecting numerous Nintendo Switch deals to crop up during Prime Day!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4080 is $600 off for Prime Day
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

This year's Alienware Prime Day deals brings a bargain that will be hard to refuse for any serious gamer -- Dell's $600 discount on the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, which slashes its price from $2,800 to a more reasonable $2,200. While it's still relatively expensive, it's an excellent price for a machine that's this powerful, in one of the most interesting Prime Day gaming PC deals. You're going to have to complete your purchase quickly if you're interested though, as we don't think offer will last until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R16 isn't just an excellent gaming desktop -- it's our top pick among all the best gaming PCs that we've reviewed this year. It all begins with the powerful performance that it offers that will meet the needs of even the most hardcore gamer, with this configuration boasting of the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card. It also comes with 32GB of RAM that will let your run multiple apps alongside your video games, such as streaming software, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need.

Best Alienware Prime Day deals: Cheap gaming laptops and PCs
The Alienware m18 gaming laptop.

Shout it from the rooftops because they're here. What are we talking about? Well, the official Prime Day deals, of course. This is the best time of the year to get your hands on Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day gaming PC deals that were previously out of your reach -- and that includes machines made by Alienware. Dell's gaming-focused brand is extremely popular, which is why we think there's going to be lots of demand for this year's Alienware Prime Day deals. We've gathered our favorite Alienware deals for the shopping event for you to browse, but if you want to take advantage of any of them, you need to be quick because stocks may run out at any moment.
Best Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals

If you want a portable gaming machine, a gaming laptop is the perfect choice for you, and buying from Alienware gaming laptop Prime Day deals is highly recommended. These machines come at a premium price because of the power that they pack, but you can get them for much cheaper than usual during the shopping event. There's no time to waste though, as other gamers will surely be interested in these offers -- there's no telling how long stocks will last.

Prime Day board game deals: All the classics are on sale!
Catan board game close up.

With many Prime Day deals going on right now, all eyes are on tech-based deals. But what about if you also love to indulge in another hobby such as board gaming? There are many board game deals going on alongside the big ticket items, and we’ve spent some time tracking down the best Prime Day board game deals around right now. Below, you’ll find them all neatly rounded up, divided by their price range. We’ve also looked at what you should consider before buying a board game in case you’re new to the world of tabletop gaming, so you can easily find the right choice for your situation.
Best board game Prime Day deals under $25
Board games can often be pretty expensive so we’ve picked out the best board game Prime Day deals which cost under $25. These tend to be classic games like checkers, Sorry, and Monopoly. If you’re looking to kit out your home with some old-school favorites, or you simply want to introduce your kids to the games you enjoyed playing while growing up, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash.

Sorry! --
Connect 4 --
Chutes and Ladders --
Clue --
The Game of Life --
Scrabble --

