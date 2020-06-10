Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service that allows gamers to play more than 100 games on Xbox consoles and PC, will add eight new titles in June.

The new games include:

June 11

No Man’s Sky

Dungeon of the Endless

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Battletech

Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2

June 18

Thronebreaker

The Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled

Game Pass is often referred to as a sort of Netflix-type offering for video games that is helping to usher in the newest era of digital gaming, one that continues to push the industry away from physical copies of games. It was launched in June 2017.

The Kingdom Hearts additions cover the story before 2019’s Kingdom Hearts 3 and will be available for console play. No Man’s Sky now features crossplay and is playable on PC.

Thronebreaker is a single-player RPG set in the world of The Witcher. It’s being released on consoles.

In the Bard’s Tale, being released for both the console and PC, the player controls a selfish rogue who explores a magical land.

Dungeon of the Endless is a throwback 2D game that features updated 3D graphics. The objective is to protect the generator of a crashed ship while also exploring dungeons and facing monsters. It will be available on console and PC.

Both Battletech and Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 are available on PC only.

There are also several games leaving the service on June 15. Those include:

Book of Demons

Everspace

Resident Evil Revelations

Riptide GP: Renegade

Riverbond

Samorost 3

Superhot

Supermarket Shriek

The Last Door: Season 2

The Stillness of the Wind

The service also allows for first-day access to certain games like the upcoming title Grounded, a new multiplayer survival game where players are shrunken down and need to fight their way out of a backyard. It will be available for pre-install on June 16.

Xbox Game Pass members will also have access to The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind as a free upgrade to the game for console on June 11. The upgrade includes Morrowind, Summerset, Elsweyr, and the new Greymoor chapter.

Xbox Game Pass costs less than $15 a month and offers a massive backlog of games on Xbox and Windows.

