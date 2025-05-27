 Skip to main content
Nintendo reveals which games aren’t backwards compatible with Switch 2

Nintendo

Ahead of the Switch 2’s June 5 launch, Nintendo provided an update on which Switch games aren’t fully backwards compatible with the new console. The list includes several games with issues that are currently being investigated, as well as some video streaming apps.

Ever since the Switch 2’s announcement, Nintendo has been vague about what Switch games would and wouldn’t work on its new console. Many fans previously assumed that backwards compatibility issues would be limited to games that utilized the Joy-con’s IR sensors. Nintendo has now clarified exactly what won’t work on the new system, as well as what games currently have problems that it plans to address around launch day.

The list of apps that won’t work at all is small and mostly pertains to streaming apps. Hulu and Crunchyroll won’t work on Switch 2, in addition to InkyPen, Niconico, and Abema. Aside from those, the only game that outright isn’t compatible with the console is the Nintendo Labo’s VR kit, as the newly designed device won’t fit in the cardboard headset.

Aside from that small list, Nintendo shared a much longer list of games that currently have issues that are being investigated. Games with start up issues include Dead by Daylight, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, Warframe, and the YouTube app. There is no official word on whether or not those issues will be fixed.

Alongside that list, Nintendo released a list of games that currently have problems, but it plans to resolve by or around launch. That list includes Doom: Eternal, Fortnite, and Pizza Tower.

Nintendo also confirmed a list of games which will not be playable with the Switch 2’s newly designed Joy-cons. Those games will still work on Switch 2, but players will need to connect the original Switch’s Joy-cons to play them.

  • Ring Fit Adventure
  • 1-2 Switch
  • Everybody 1-2 Switch!
  • Game Builder Garage
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • WarioWare: Move It!
  • Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit
  • Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit
  • Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
