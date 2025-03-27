 Skip to main content
Nintendo confirms ‘Switch 2 Editions’ of games in website fine print

By
A black and pink Switch 2 joy-con.
Nintendo

Following today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, the company quietly confirmed the existence of “Switch 2 Editions” of games. The detail comes from a bit of fine print on its new website page dedicated to Virtual Game Cards.

Earlier on Thursday during Nintendo’s Switch-focused Direct, the company revealed a new game sharing program dubbed Virtual Game Cards. The feature allows players to lend copies of their games to friends. The Nintendo website now has a page detailing how that works and it includes a quick mention of previously unannounced Switch 2 versions of games.

Scroll down to the very bottom of the page and you’ll find a small bit of text detailing how game lending will work between Switch and Switch 2: “Compatible systems must be linked to a Nintendo Account to use virtual game cards. Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games can only be loaded on a Nintendo Switch 2 system.”

“Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games” stands out there, as Nintendo has yet to confirm if Switch games will be getting any sort of boost on its new console. The fine print here seems to confirm that something along those lines is in the works, though it’s unclear if that’ll take the form of free updates or full priced re-releases. In either case, it’s a good indication that games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild may receive some sort of tech upgrade on the new system.

We’ll likely hear more information about that on April 2 when Nintendo hosts its Switch 2 Direct. The showcase is set to lift the lid on the new console, revealing its price, release date, launch games, and more. There’s a good chance we’ll hear something about Switch 2 Editions during the stream considering that the cat is already out of the bag.

Until then, you can read our recap of today’s Nintendo Direct, which revealed a new trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and announced a few brand new games coming in 2026.

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
