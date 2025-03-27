 Skip to main content
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets a big new trailer, but no release date

Samus holding up a glowing fist in Metroid Prime 4.
Nearly eight long years after it was first announced, Nintendo still isn’t willing to put a release date on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The game made a big appearance at the March Nintendo Direct with a new trailer but, sadly, is still only slated for 202.

With the Switch 2 Direct less than a week away, the biggest announcement that could come from this 30 minute showcase focused on upcoming Switch games was the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. After it was first revealed in 2017, the game was reintroduced in 2024 after development had been restarted under the original developer Retro Studios. That last trailer established the game would be set in the Cosmic Year 20X9 in a Galactic Federation Research Facility before transitioning into gameplay of Samus blasting, scanning, and platforming through the facility. It ends with the appearance of a mysterious rival figure flanked by two floating Metroids.

Unfortunately for fans, the new big trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond lacked that all-important release date.

What the trailer did reveal was Samus warping onto a juingle planet Viewros, which appears to be the main location we will be exploring. To find her way, Samus has to scan various objects but is quickly attacked by new native monsters. Samus will now acquire psychic abilities to help solve puzzles, but also influence the path of her attacks to curve attacks to hit multiple enemies. The trailer implies that this will be just one of many powers we will get access to.

The trailer ends with a tease of a new, scarlet red suit for Samus. Sticking with a 2025 release window, it seems we will have to wait a little bit longer to get a firm release date for this upcoming Switch game.

