NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 16

1 Org. with the motto “Because Freedom Can’t Protect Itself” : ACLU
2 Sorento and Sportage, for two : KIAS
3 Speck of land in the ocean : ISLE
4 “Straight Outta Compton” group : NWA
5 Negative campaign attacks : SMEARS
6 Coat with a fur-lined hood : PARKA
7 Photographer Adams : ANSEL
8 OB/___ (med. specialty) : GYN
9 Tiny : WEE
10 Loose-lipped : BLABBY
11 Very: Prefix : ULTRA
12 What hot showers create : STEAM
13 Maker of the Civic and the CR-V : HONDA
15 “That may be the case; however …” : OKBUT
21 Decided to skip : SATOUT
23 Civil rights activist Parks : ROSA
24 Coolest temperatures of the day : LOWS
25 Tolstoy’s “___ Karenina” : ANNA
26 Poetic foot : IAMB
27 6/6/1944, familiarly : DDAY
28 Not doing much of anything : IDLE
31 Athlete’s tote : GYMBAG
32 ___ v. Wade : ROE
33 Blue, in Spanish : AZUL
34 Get exactly right : NAIL
35 Insult, informally : DISS
37 Soothe, as into a false sense of security : LULL
38 Beyond uptight : ANAL
39 Run away : FLEE
43 Highest-quality : FINEST
44 Patron of sailors : STELMO
45 Letter-shaped plumbing piece : PTRAP
46 Fog or mist : VAPOR
47 Unaccompanied : ALONE
48 “Sorry, I’m bad with ___” (party excuse) : NAMES
49 French birthplace of Charles de Gaulle : LILLE
50 Benefit : AVAIL
53 Baby’s first word, perhaps : DADA
54 Meter or milliliter : UNIT
55 ___ Mode of “The Incredibles” : EDNA
57 Harper who wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird” : LEE
58 Anxiety-related condition, for short : OCD
60 Was winning : LED