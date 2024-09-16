 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Similar (to) : AKIN
5 Place for luxurious pampering : SPA
8 POTUS #43 : GWBUSH
14 One assigned female at birth and identifying as such : CISWOMAN
16 Summon with a shout : YELLTO
17 N.B.A. team with LeBron and Bronny James, for short : LALAKERS
18 Tidy up : NEATEN
19 Purpose : USE
20 Lies in the hot, hot sun : BAKES
22 Actor Pitt : BRAD
23 Setting for “My Cousin Vinny” : RURALALABAMA
26 Dummies : IDIOTS
29 Soprano family patriarch on “The Sopranos” : TONY
30 Comments further : ADDS
31 No longer a kid : GROWN
33 & : AND
36 Youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner : MALALAYOUSAFZAI
40 “See ya!” : BYE
41 Not satisfied, as a requirement : UNMET
42 San ___ Obispo, Calif. : LUIS
43 What “muffin top” and “spare tire” are euphemisms for : FLAB
44 Things cast by wizards : SPELLS
46 Sweet Starbucks order : VANILLALATTE
51 Rickman of the Harry Potter films : ALAN
52 Generous sort : GIVER
53 ___ date (pregnancy estimate) : DUE
56 Fruit that’s a citrus, not a hybrid of a pomegranate and melon : POMELO
59 2016 film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling … or a hint to 17-, 23-, 36- and 46-Across : LALALAND
61 “Be with you momentarily!” : ONESEC
62 Entered with a halting gait : LIMPEDIN
63 Like athletes that are fresh off the bench : RESTED
64 “Xanadu” band, for short : ELO
65 Something mined in the 21st century : DATA

Down

1 Org. with the motto “Because Freedom Can’t Protect Itself” : ACLU
2 Sorento and Sportage, for two : KIAS
3 Speck of land in the ocean : ISLE
4 “Straight Outta Compton” group : NWA
5 Negative campaign attacks : SMEARS
6 Coat with a fur-lined hood : PARKA
7 Photographer Adams : ANSEL
8 OB/___ (med. specialty) : GYN
9 Tiny : WEE
10 Loose-lipped : BLABBY
11 Very: Prefix : ULTRA
12 What hot showers create : STEAM
13 Maker of the Civic and the CR-V : HONDA
15 “That may be the case; however …” : OKBUT
21 Decided to skip : SATOUT
23 Civil rights activist Parks : ROSA
24 Coolest temperatures of the day : LOWS
25 Tolstoy’s “___ Karenina” : ANNA
26 Poetic foot : IAMB
27 6/6/1944, familiarly : DDAY
28 Not doing much of anything : IDLE
31 Athlete’s tote : GYMBAG
32 ___ v. Wade : ROE
33 Blue, in Spanish : AZUL
34 Get exactly right : NAIL
35 Insult, informally : DISS
37 Soothe, as into a false sense of security : LULL
38 Beyond uptight : ANAL
39 Run away : FLEE
43 Highest-quality : FINEST
44 Patron of sailors : STELMO
45 Letter-shaped plumbing piece : PTRAP
46 Fog or mist : VAPOR
47 Unaccompanied : ALONE
48 “Sorry, I’m bad with ___” (party excuse) : NAMES
49 French birthplace of Charles de Gaulle : LILLE
50 Benefit : AVAIL
53 Baby’s first word, perhaps : DADA
54 Meter or milliliter : UNIT
55 ___ Mode of “The Incredibles” : EDNA
57 Harper who wrote “To Kill a Mockingbird” : LEE
58 Anxiety-related condition, for short : OCD
60 Was winning : LED

