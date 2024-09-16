NYT Crossword: answers for Monday, September 16

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Similar (to) : AKIN 5 Place for luxurious pampering : SPA 8 POTUS #43 : GWBUSH 14 One assigned female at birth and identifying as such : CISWOMAN 16 Summon with a shout : YELLTO 17 N.B.A. team with LeBron and Bronny James, for short : LALAKERS 18 Tidy up : NEATEN 19 Purpose : USE 20 Lies in the hot, hot sun : BAKES 22 Actor Pitt : BRAD 23 Setting for “My Cousin Vinny” : RURALALABAMA 26 Dummies : IDIOTS 29 Soprano family patriarch on “The Sopranos” : TONY 30 Comments further : ADDS 31 No longer a kid : GROWN 33 & : AND 36 Youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize winner : MALALAYOUSAFZAI 40 “See ya!” : BYE 41 Not satisfied, as a requirement : UNMET 42 San ___ Obispo, Calif. : LUIS 43 What “muffin top” and “spare tire” are euphemisms for : FLAB 44 Things cast by wizards : SPELLS 46 Sweet Starbucks order : VANILLALATTE 51 Rickman of the Harry Potter films : ALAN 52 Generous sort : GIVER 53 ___ date (pregnancy estimate) : DUE 56 Fruit that’s a citrus, not a hybrid of a pomegranate and melon : POMELO 59 2016 film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling … or a hint to 17-, 23-, 36- and 46-Across : LALALAND 61 “Be with you momentarily!” : ONESEC 62 Entered with a halting gait : LIMPEDIN 63 Like athletes that are fresh off the bench : RESTED 64 “Xanadu” band, for short : ELO 65 Something mined in the 21st century : DATA

Down