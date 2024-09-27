NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tough loss for a poker player : BADBEAT 8 Far from flavorless : ZESTY 13 Root words? : GOTEAMGO 14 Well-insulated homes : IGLOOS 16 Purely hypothetical, perhaps : UNTESTED 17 Pack the car : LOADUP 18 It’ll rock your world : SEISM 19 Objective : GOAL 21 Surrealist with a museum in Barcelona : MIRO 22 What comes between dusk and dawn? : TIL 23 Grp. that cares about care : AMA 25 Carefully analyze : DISSECT 27 Going through the motions : ONAUTOPILOT 30 Org. whose website has a “Register Your Drone” page : FAA 31 Vets-to-be : GIS 32 Triumphs for one’s country, maybe : WINSGOLD 34 Grinding place to work : MILL 37 Chipotle competitor : QDOBA 39 Lines of text that are less useful on paper : URLS 40 “Care to join?” : AREYOUIN 42 Peaked : ILL 44 Logic gate that flips its input : NOT 45 Opportunities to soak up adulation : VICTORYLAPS 50 Like some tuition : INSTATE 52 2013 film in which Scarlett Johansson is heard but never seen : HER 53 SoCal sluggers, on scoreboards : LAA 54 One of 27,520 for Disney World : ACRE 55 Snow globes, e.g. : ORBS 57 Ones putting the finishing touches on 61-Across : ICERS 59 Composer for whom Poland’s largest airport is named : CHOPIN 61 Baker’s dozen, perhaps : CUPCAKES 63 Greek moon goddess : SELENE 64 Common business in Wisconsin : CREAMERY 65 Side in a game of Battleship : FLEET 66 Good standing in the Navy? : SEALEGS

Down