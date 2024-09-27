 Skip to main content
NYT Crossword: answers for Friday, September 27

The New York Times has plenty of word games on its roster today — with Wordle, Connections, Strands, and the Mini Crossword, there’s something for everyone — but the newspaper’s standard crossword puzzle still reigns supreme. The daily crossword is full of interesting trivia, helps improve mental flexibility and, of course, gives you some bragging rights if you manage to finish it every day.

While the NYT puzzle might feel like an impossible task some days, solving a crossword is a skill and it takes practice — don’t get discouraged if you can’t get every single word in a puzzle.

If you’re having trouble completing today’s NYT Crossword, we’re here to help. We’ve got all the answers for today’s clues down below.

NYT Crossword answers today

Across

1 Tough loss for a poker player : BADBEAT
8 Far from flavorless : ZESTY
13 Root words? : GOTEAMGO
14 Well-insulated homes : IGLOOS
16 Purely hypothetical, perhaps : UNTESTED
17 Pack the car : LOADUP
18 It’ll rock your world : SEISM
19 Objective : GOAL
21 Surrealist with a museum in Barcelona : MIRO
22 What comes between dusk and dawn? : TIL
23 Grp. that cares about care : AMA
25 Carefully analyze : DISSECT
27 Going through the motions : ONAUTOPILOT
30 Org. whose website has a “Register Your Drone” page : FAA
31 Vets-to-be : GIS
32 Triumphs for one’s country, maybe : WINSGOLD
34 Grinding place to work : MILL
37 Chipotle competitor : QDOBA
39 Lines of text that are less useful on paper : URLS
40 “Care to join?” : AREYOUIN
42 Peaked : ILL
44 Logic gate that flips its input : NOT
45 Opportunities to soak up adulation : VICTORYLAPS
50 Like some tuition : INSTATE
52 2013 film in which Scarlett Johansson is heard but never seen : HER
53 SoCal sluggers, on scoreboards : LAA
54 One of 27,520 for Disney World : ACRE
55 Snow globes, e.g. : ORBS
57 Ones putting the finishing touches on 61-Across : ICERS
59 Composer for whom Poland’s largest airport is named : CHOPIN
61 Baker’s dozen, perhaps : CUPCAKES
63 Greek moon goddess : SELENE
64 Common business in Wisconsin : CREAMERY
65 Side in a game of Battleship : FLEET
66 Good standing in the Navy? : SEALEGS

Down

1 Specification for a cut : BONEIN
2 Feared fifth-century leader : ATTILA
3 Middle’s middle : DEES
4 Rice variety : BASMATI
5 One administering compressions, for short : EMT
6 Lovers’ divide, maybe : AGEGAP
7 Memo pad header : TODO
8 Real moneybags : ZILLIONAIRE
9 ___ death, concept associated with LSD trips : EGO
10 Lambastes : SLAMS
11 Simply delectable : TODIEFOR
12 “I could go either way on that” : YOURCALL
13 Zeal : GUSTO
15 Common expenses for political campaigns : SPOTADS
20 Extemporize : ADLIB
24 Debugging soft wear? : MOSQUITONET
26 1st, 2nd, 3rd, etc.: Abbr. : STS
28 Reprehensible : UGLY
29 “Nope, uh-uh, not me!” : IWONT
33 Port caller : GULL
34 Nuts : MANIACS
35 Title for Bobby Flay on reality TV : IRONCHEF
36 “Time to blow this popsicle stand!” : LETSROLL
38 Who’s cutting onions? : DICER
41 Fertility doctor’s focus : OVA
43 Expressed in an imaginative and beautiful way : LYRICAL
46 “A likely story …” : OHSURE
47 Source of a draft : ALEKEG
48 Tools used on potatoes : PARERS
49 Having a mouth, say : SASSY
51 Prairie home : TEPEE
56 Keeps informed, in a way : BCCS
58 Showed : CAME
60 Like 59-Across’s fourth and final scherzo : INE
62 ___ protein, substitute used in Beyond Meat products : PEA

