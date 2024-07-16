NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Tuesday, July 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Loud sound of a cymbal – CRASH
- Thin and graceful – LITHE
- Decorate (with) – ADORN
- Country in the Arab League – YEMEN
- Shade of blue for a nursery’s ceiling, maybe – SKY
Down
- Potter’s material – CLAY
- ___ cymbal (drum kit part) – RIDE
- What’s the matter with them? – ATOMS
- Ogre who asks “What are you doing in my swamp?!” – SHREK
- ___ Penny, rhyming children’s story character – HENNY