NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, July 6

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Medical center for outpatients – CLINIC
- Picture on a greeting card that says ” lava you very much” – VOLCANO
- Abbr. after some business names – INC
- “Holey Moley!” – WOW
- Peppers with pepper, say – SEASONS
- Aim high – ASPIRE
- Feeling low – SAD
Down
- WHAT THIS CLUE IS IN – ALLCAPS
- The thing in “Is this on?” – MIC
- “To briefly summarize …” – INAWORD
- Supply at an ice cream parlor – CONES
- “___ ear, out the other” – INONE
- Nearly 15% of them in the U.S. live in Texas – COWS
- Mastercard alternative – VISA
- Singer known for performing in a face-covering wig – SIA