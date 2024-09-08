NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, September 8

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Accessory for Barbar, king of the elephants – CROWN
- NATO alphabet letter that’s eight past Juliet – ROMEO
- Shopping cart tally – ITEMS
- One over par – BOGEY
- Smallest animal in the Chinese Zodiac – RAT
Down
- A mobile might hang above one – CRIB
- Palindromic helicopter part – ROTOR
- __-3 fatty acids – OMEGA
- “No need to introduce us” – WEMET
- Like someone who’s angling for all the juicy details – NOSY