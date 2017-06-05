Bungie completes updates of original ‘Destiny,’ shifts focus to sequel

Why it matters to you Destiny had a good run, but players should consider preparing themselves for the sequel in the coming months.

Destiny 2 is just a few months away, and it looks like it will deliver on Bungie’s promise for the original game, with a deeper, story-driven campaign and an assortment of multiplayer activities. But as the developer moves its focus to the sequel, it has to say goodbye to the original game — its latest update, “Age of Triumph,” is also its last.

“Age of Triumph was touted as the last update to Destiny,” Bungie community manager David Dague said on the studio’s website. “In our constant watch over the community, we’ve heard many of you asking if the original sandbox will get another design pass. Our sole focus at this time is Destiny 2.”

While design and content changes won’t be happening anymore, Bungie will still be updating Destiny for technical issues after its sequel launches in September. The latest of these relates to statistics not appearing correctly on the game’s websites, and the studio is also investigating an issue related to accessing players’ friends lists in-game.

“All hands at Bungie are committed to making Destiny 2 the sequel that this community deserves. We have a beta this summer that will demand your bug reports,” Dague continued. “This fall will begin an entirely new cycle of updates for a brand-new game that we think will be the best answer to the feedback you’ve given us since the original launch of Destiny.”

Some of that player feedback was also incorporated into the original game’s expansions. The Taken King, the first major expansion for the game, featured more diverse story missions in contrast to the base game’s monotonous “defend the Ghost” scenarios. The sequel will build on this even more, with more cinematics and in-game storytelling. Plot-centric characters will also be scattered throughout the game’s world instead of being bunched together at one location.

Destiny 2 launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 8.