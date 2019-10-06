Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan said that he is open to the idea of adding any character from the hero-based shooter to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, just before the game launches on the Nintendo Switch on October 15.

In an interview with IGN, when Kaplan was asked who among the Overwatch heroes he would like to see on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, he was not shy in offering Nintendo its pick.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from,” said Kaplan.

However, when asked if he had to pick one, Kaplan said that the would have to choose Tracer. “Tracer’s our girl, Tracer’s our mascot. She’d be my first choice.”

It is easy to imagine how Tracer’s skills in Overwatch will translate to a 2D fighting game like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Her Blink skill grants extreme mobility, and her Recall skill would have many applications. Her Pulse Bomb ultimate skill could also easily be tweaked as a Final Smash, with explosions possibly knocking opponents off the stage.

Tracer seems like such a perfect fit for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, in fact, that there were even rumors that she was the fourth DLC character, but it turned out to be Fatal Fury‘s Terry Bogard. Kaplan, however, admits that there are “a lot of great runners up,” including the brawling style of Doomfist. Wes Yanagi, the principal producer for the Nintendo Switch version of Overwatch, echoed Kaplan’s choice of Tracer but added that Winston would also make a good addition to the fighting game.

Other Overwatch heroes that may translate well as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters include D. Va and the Self-Destruct of her mech, Genji and his Dragonblade, Mei and her Blizzard, and Reaper and his Death Blossom.

It remains to be seen if Kaplan’s offer will get Nintendo thinking seriously about adding an Overwatch hero to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but a crossover would be a huge hit for fans of both games. With more DLC characters on the way, there is certainly a possibility.

