It only took three years, but Overwatch is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. Fans of the popular team shooter have long hoped for a Switch port, since it’s the only major platform without Overwatch – and now it’s finally happening.

Kotaku confirmed with multiple sources that the Switch edition of Overwatch is likely going to be released on October 15. That lines up with some leaks and rumors from last month, including an Overwatch Switch case – officially licensed by Nintendo and Blizzard – that accidentally hit Amazon and was deleted a few minutes after it was posted.

We’ve contacted Overwatch publisher Blizzard to see if it will confirm any details, but it’s likely that we’ll learn more about the Nintendo Switch port during today’s Nintendo Direct livestream, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT.

We’re particularly interested to see how Nintendo’s notoriously awful online services work with a robust online shooter – and if we’ll start to see Overwatch characters in other Nintendo games, like Tracer showing up in Super Smash Bros., for example. We’re also wondering what – if any – single-player options will be available on the Switch version of Overwatch, since many people use Switch as a portable system and don’t always have access to Wi-Fi.

Blizzard previously collaborated with Nintendo on one of its other major titles: Diablo III was released on Nintendo Switch in November 2018, six years after the game’s original 2012 release. The game found a new life on Switch, allowing gamers to play it on the go.

This is a breaking story and will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.

