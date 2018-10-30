Digital Trends
Gaming

Diablo 3 for Switch: Portable play keeps the game fresh

Going to hell, again. The Switch makes 'Diablo 3' feel brand-new

Steven Petite
By
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions diablo3

I bought Diablo 3 on launch day in 2012. Like many others, I experienced annoying connection issues in those first few days that hindered my experience. But once those subsided, I became engrossed in the dungeon crawling loot-based loop. I put more than 100 hours into Diablo 3 in the first month. I purchased the subsequent Xbox 360 port, and though I bounced back to the PC version, I was surprised how well the game translated to the couch. I even bought it again for PS4 the following year. Don’t ask me why. I just wanted it, ok?

Now, more than six years after its launch, Diablo 3 and all of its add-on content has arrived on Nintendo Switch as Diablo 3: Eternal Collection. I’ve played through Diablo 3 at least a dozen times, but on Switch, I once again feel compelled to stick around for one last journey to hell.

When I first booted Diablo 3 on Switch, I was disappointed to learn that it doesn’t support Battle.net. I didn’t think my previous characters would port over, but I hoped to see some integration of achievement or other rewards. That isn’t the case. I had to start from scratch. Yet after sinking 15 hours in the campaign over the course of three days, I began to appreciate this baffling omission — or, at least, I came to tolerate it. Building a new character, a Necromancer, from level one to level 40 (so far) has proven good fun.

This isn’t the first game I’ve enjoyed on Switch after already playing it on a different platform, but it’s by far the one I previously had the most experience with, which, at face value, should make it the least exciting of Switch to start all over. Yet I found myself craving each level, each upgrade, each new skill. The isometric camera angle has a distinctly portable look to it, and the combat, which only requires you to hold a button to keep attacking, is simple enough to pick up and play at a moment’s notice. Diablo 3 is a game of many short quests — five minutes for a bounty here, 15 minutes for a rift there — and that’s perfect for mobile play.

1 of 11
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions diablo3 9
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions diablo3 8
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions diablo3 7
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions diablo3 5
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions diablo3 4
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions 11
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions 10
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions 6
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions 2
diablo 3 nintendo switch impressions 1

While I’ve given my full attention to Diablo 3 for most of the 40 levels I’ve played, I multi-tasked for a few of those hours by watching TV while playing. In that sense, it’s the rare game that can be enjoyed as both an active and passive experience. When focused on the massive final form of Belial, I’m staring intently at the screen, dodging his attacks and hurling piercing projectiles at his monstrous face. When wading through the large Chamber of Suffering, I’m able to find a group of enemies, start attacking, and then look up to see what’s happening on TV.

If for you have no interest in returning to the campaign for the umpteenth time (I wouldn’t blame you — the story doesn’t hold up), you can jump straight into Adventure mode. Normally endgame content, it’s scaled down appropriately so you can track down bounties and explore Nephalem Rifts with low level characters. Adventure mode offers access to random bounties and rifts, the game’s random end-game dungeons. It’s a great way to level up and, since there’s no story to follow, you can play it for just minutes at a time without losing track of what’s happening.

The only part of Diablo 3 on Switch that requires an online connection is Seasons, the revolving door of challenges that tasks you to create a temporary hero for a chance at unique rewards. Besides Seasons, you can play locally with up to four players, and Diablo 3 is simple enough mechanically to introduce to those who don’t typically play “hardcore” RPGs.

It’s a bit too early to say if I’ll sink hundreds of hours into the Switch version, but this is the closest I’ve felt to the magic of the PC release, and it helps bide the time until the inevitable Diablo 4 announcement. Let’s just hope Blizzard doesn’t make us wait too long.

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not reflect the beliefs of Digital Trends.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best NES games of all time
Up Next

The best game streaming services
marvels spider man the heist review marvel s 20181022181731
Gaming

'Marvel's Spider-Man: The Heist' brings fiercer foes and a flirty feline

The Heist, the first piece of story DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man, presents a strong start to the three-part The City That Never Sleeps saga. The captivating dynamic between Spider-Man and Black Cat makes it a must-play side story.
Posted By Steven Petite
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart speaker and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and what's coming soon.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Cross-play is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat application Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your Discord server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ app leaks details on ‘Red Dead Online,’ Rockstar Editor

The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app's code leaked details about Red Dead Online and the pending arrival of the Rockstar Editor. Red Dead Online is set to launch a public beta in November.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
wiimote prototype for gamecube
Gaming

Wiimote prototype for the Nintendo Gamecube surfaces in Japanese auction

A Wiimote prototype for the Nintendo GameCube was sold in a Japanese auction for about $660. The device features several subtle differences compared to the final version of the wireless controller for the Wii.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
NL_Kripp Interview at TwitchCon
Gaming

Meet Kripparrian, one of the most popular ‘Hearthstone’ streamers

We caught up with one of the most popular Hearthstone streamers at Twitchcon 2018. Canadian streamer and YouTuber Kripparrian has a long history with Blizzard Games, including being one of the first to complete Diablo III on Inferno…
Posted By Steven Petite
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ rumored to be heading to PC

Rumors suggest that the popular Red Dead Redemption 2 game from Rockstar Games could be coming to the PC. Code found in the game's companion app makes reference to a PC version of the game and PC-like graphical settings.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
playstation classic full game lineup
Gaming

PlayStation Classic includes ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Sony has revealed the full game lineup for the PlayStation Classic plug-and-play console. It includes classic stealth games Syphon Filter and Metal Gear Solid, as well as the first Grand Theft Auto.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best nes games ever header image copy
Gaming

These are the NES games that redefined gaming

The Nintendo Entertainment System left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something more off…
Posted By Steven Petite
SlieghtlyMusical TwitchCon2018 Twitch
Gaming

YouTuber Sleightlymusical weaves melodies with magic

Digital Trends' social media guru Riley Winn spoke with Albert Chang, known online as Sleightlymusical. Chang's violin renditions of songs from popular franchises have captivated millions of viewers.
Posted By Steven Petite