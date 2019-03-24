Digital Trends
Gaming

Blizzard says Overwatch endorsement system helped slash toxicity by 40 percent

Aaron Mamiit
By

Blizzard is apparently making progress in its battle against toxicity in Overwatch, with the developer crediting the addition of two social features for the significant turnaround in the playing environment of the hero-based shooter.

The issue of Overwatch toxicity has been a thorn in Blizzard’s side almost since the multiplayer shooter was launched. Blizzard research developer Natasha Miller, however, shared some good news at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on the company’s progress in solving the problem.

Miller said that taking a look at the number of reports per match, there has been a 40 percent decline in matches where players experienced disruptive behavior since the introduction of the endorsement system and the Looking for Group feature.

The Overwatch endorsement system, which Blizzard introduced to the game last year, allows players to endorse their teammates or opponents for sportsmanship, as a good teammate, or as a shot-caller. The endorsement rating of each player is public, so teammates will know what to expect from each other before matches start.

Miller said that players mostly perceived the endorsement system as the reason for the decrease in negative behavior in the game. The system gave the community its own reward system, so that there are consequences for bad behavior and rewards for good behavior.

The Looking for Group feature, meanwhile, allows players to look for specific teammates under different parameters, including endorsement ranks, hero roles, and communication styles. By grouping players with similar goals, teams function more harmoniously, decreasing the chance of clashing styles that often resulted in toxicity.

Unfortunately, while there is a 40 percent decline in matches with toxicity, that still leaves a significant percentage of matches with bad behavior. It is also unclear if the lower percentage may be just players believing that nothing can be done even if they report toxic players.

Toxicity in Overwatch has spawned problems such as harassment against healers and the Ellie controversy in Overwatch Contenders early this year. The issue is not yet completely resolved, and there is a chance that it will never go away, but it at least looks like Blizzard is staying true to its word that it is taking the fight against toxicity seriously.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke
Up Next

The best Sony Xperia 10 Plus cases to keep your smartphone safe
xbox one x 4k resolution list glamour shot
Gaming

Get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One

You can get Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for free when buying an Xbox One from Newegg. Eight different bundles are available for this deal, so you can walk away with Sekiro and another game such as The Division 2 or Anthem.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice how to break an enemys posture sekiroposturefeatured
Gaming

How to break Posture and deal a Shinobi Deathblow in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an incredibly difficult game, and managing the Posture system is a key part of improving and tackling the latest From Software title's most challenging sections.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sekiro shadows die twice sparks
Gaming

Here's what we know about the Dark Souls developer's next game

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the latest game from Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer From Software. Here is everything we know about the new game, including its setting and combat changes.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in Destiny 2: Forsaken

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
every exclusive game in the epic games store
Gaming

Here's a look at how the Epic Games Store is sizing up to the competition

The Epic Games Store has picked up exclusives left and right since its launch last December. From AAA games like The Division 2 to wonderful indies like Hades, the Epic Games store has an impressive library of exclusives.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice beginners guide sekiroprosthetic
Gaming

Master Shinobi combat with our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice beginner's guide

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is one of the hardest games of the generation, and it can be overwhelming, even for those who have played From Software's other games. Here is what you need to know to get started.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia stadia rtx gtc 20192
Computing

Nvidia faces attacks from AMD, Intel, and even Google. Should it be worried?

Nvidia announced an expanded array of RTX server solutions designed to leverage the power of ray-tracing at GTC 2019. The effort will help Nvidia take on Google's Stadia in game streaming with GeForce Now, and the company's investments in…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Gaming

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

The Horde and Alliance are seeking new allies in their struggle for control of Azeroth. Whether you pledge your allegiance to the Horde or Alliance, we've got a guide to help you unlock every allied race that's coming in Battle for Azeroth.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor review
Computing

How 5G networks will make low-latency game streaming a reality

Faster speeds and more bandwidth are some of the many promises that 5G can deliver, but for gamers, the most important thing is low latency. To achieve low latency, carriers like AT&T and Verizon are exploring hybrid models for game…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
nintendo labo vr kit review hands on feat
Product Review

Nintendo’s Labo VR Kit may look silly, but it really works

During our hands-on with the Nintendo Labo VR Kit, fears of a gimmicky product from Nintendo were quickly dispelled. While not a direct competitor to Oculus or HTCs own headsets, Labo VR brings a clever, new way to experience VR that makes…
Posted By Felicia Miranda
gamestop pauses powerpass store
Gaming

PlayStation does the smart thing, stops selling digital codes at physical stores

Sony will no longer offer PlayStation digital full-game downloads at retail stores. The game downloads will now only be available directly from the PlayStation Network's own digital store.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
backlog dark souls remastered 3140
Gaming

Seven years later, ‘Dark Souls’ is still a gloriously punishing masterpiece

Despite my experience and love of From Software’s Dark Souls III and Bloodborne, I never played the original Dark Souls. The new remastered version gave me a chance to remedy that, and it was glorious.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
atlus reveals persona 5 royal with new female character the
Gaming

Atlus reveals Persona 5 The Royal, teases mysterious new female character

Atlus revealed Persona 5 The Royal in a trailer that features a mysterious new female character. It appears that the redhead will be an antagonist to the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, but many details about the upcoming game remain unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Corsair K70
Gaming

Save big on Corsair gaming headsets and a premium keyboard

From March 24 to 30, you can pick up one of two models of the great Corsair's Void Pro gaming headset on a sweet discount. One of Corsair's best mechanical keyboards is also on sale this week -- at a steep discount.
Posted By Steven Petite