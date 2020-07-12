Persona 4 Golden, a former PlayStation Vita exclusive, has reached the milestone of 500,000 PC players less than a month since its release on Steam on June 13.

Persona 4 Golden, originally released for the PlayStation Vita in 2012, is an enhanced version of Persona 4, which was launched for the PlayStation 2 in 2008. New content included new characters, updated graphics, and more Personas to discover.

The JRPG’s port to the PC broke out the game from the confines of the PlayStation Vita, and it appears that it was accepted well by Steam players.

We're excited to announce that Persona 4 Golden has hit 500,000 players on PC! Thank you for all your support! Character Designer Shigenori Soejima created this original sketch to celebrate. We hope you're enjoying #P4G and welcome back to the Midnight Channel! pic.twitter.com/SlYBINYedY — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) July 11, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, developer Atlus noted that July 10 is also the 12th anniversary of Persona 4‘s launch for the PlayStation 2 in Japan, celebrating the date with an impressive achievement.

In comparison, Persona 4 Golden sales for the PlayStation Vita in Japan have only reached about 324,000 units over the course of eight years, according to Siliconera, citing the Game Data Library. The game’s PC port took less than a month to surpass that figure, so it looks like Atlus made the right call.

With the success of Persona 4 Golden on Steam, it begs the question of whether the game will be rolled out on even more platforms in the near future. Digital Trends has reached out to Atlus, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Atlus on Persona 5

Persona 4 Golden for Persona 4 is similar to Persona 5 Royal for Persona 5, which is the current focus of Atlus. In addition to Persona 5 Royal in 2019, dancing spin-off Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight was released in 2018, and Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, was launched in February in Japan.

There is currently no Western release date for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, which functions as a sequel as it continues the Persona 5 storyline. Atlus has also kept silent on possible ports of Persona 5 to other platforms, such as the Nintendo Switch and PC.

